The fight between Jeff Monson and Oleg Taktarov in Moscow ended in a draw

The duel of fighters of the mixed style (MMA) Jeff Monson and Oleg Taktarov according to the rules of boxing ended in a draw. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Moscow as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. The fight lasted three rounds, during which each of the athletes broke the rules several times by using a wrestling technique.

The duel between Monson and Taktarov became the co-main in the tournament. As part of the main fight of the evening, Russian Vyacheslav Datsik and Briton Oli Thompson will enter the octagon.

55-year-old Taktarov is known for his performances in the early tournaments of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He became the winner of one of them, defeating Tank Abbott in the final of UFC 6: Clash of the Titans in 1995. In his professional career, he won 17 victories, suffered five defeats. Two more fights with his participation ended in a draw. The 52-year-old Monson has 60 wins, 26 losses, one draw. Another fight of the athlete was declared invalid.