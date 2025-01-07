The Manzanares El Real castle has closed to the public after its owners recovered the property, although activity is expected to return to the same “as soon as possible”, as reported this Tuesday by the mayor of the municipality, Alicia Gallego. The Duchess of Infantado, Almudena de Arteaga, has recovered ownership of the property, which was built in 1475 at the request of the first Duke of Infantado, Diego Hurtado de Mendoza y Figeroa. The Duchess’ wish was to keep it open to the public due to its tourist attraction and the economic impact it has on the Madrid town (9,000 inhabitants), but upon expiration of the management and public use contract maintained by the Community of Madrid this January 5, the castle closes its doors.

The councilor has indicated that the matter dates back to March, when the first meeting took place between the Community and the property, which was going to be in charge of directly managing the property as it had been done until now.

“The Community was doing the activity without a license. They can do that but it would have been interesting to know. Something as simple as a change of ownership cannot be done. Things get complicated because the floor is rustic. then an activity license cannot be given directly,” he explained.

Everyone has come to the conclusion that a modification of the rules must be made, a procedure that is “long” and can take a year. “We are working, both the Community of Madrid, the City Council and the property, we wanted this to go ahead. We believe that it can be shortened,” indicated the first mayor.

For his part, the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Local Administration of the Community of Madrid, Miguel Ángel García Martín, has indicated that The intention of the regional government was always to keep the property openand so they offered it to the current owners on different occasions.

From the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports they have indicated that Work has been going on since the request to return the castle was received, a year ago, so that once handed over to the property, the public service that had been provided until now could be maintained.

Both parties were finalizing the respective agreements so that the property would commit to public opening and the Community would transfer the museography and deposit the most relevant works, but they have not been formalized. Even so, The Community of Madrid will leave the museography in the castle waiting for the reopening on behalf of the property and is aware that the property lacks a municipal activity license.

For its part, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports is willing to help “in whatever way it can so that the City Council and the property can process the necessary procedures for the reopening.”