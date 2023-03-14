Ducati renews the offer of the Borgo Panigale Experience, a path created by Ducati for all those who want to enter the world of the Borgo Panigale reds. 90 years of history and passion inside the Ducati Museum where, walking through the production lines, you can observe what happens inside the production plant.

With the introduction of new activities, visiting methods and partnerships, a new and prestigious collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini is introduced with the aim of offering all enthusiasts ever more engaging and unforgettable experiences.

Starting from 25 March and until 7 May, the “Ducati Museum and Museo Automobili Lamborghini Experience” is born for all enthusiasts, designed for all lovers of the automotive world who want to experience and discover firsthand the motoring talent, the creative knowledge and the passion of two excellences of the Motor Valley who bring Made in Italy to the world.

The package dedicated to the new experience allows you to visit both museums in a single day, taking advantage of a reduced rate for the two tickets and a free shuttle bus service, which offers a direct and rapid transfer between the museum complexes of Borgo Panigale and Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The modality will be usable only on Saturdays and Sundays for a maximum group of 15 people, with a guided tour conducted by qualified guides for both museums in both Italian and English on alternate weekends.

To access the Museums at a reduced rate and use the shuttle bus service, reservations are required and can be made both on the Lamborghini website and on the dedicated page on the Ducati website, where the timetables and rates of the experience can also be consulted.

Further information on how to visit and book is available in the section dedicated to the Borgo Panigale Experience on the Ducati website.