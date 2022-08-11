As is well known, the UK is a parliamentary democracy. The British vote in legislative elections to form a Parliament and it is the majority of that Parliament that decides who forms the Government and who is the prime minister who heads it.

The Conservatives, led by Boris Johnson, achieved a very large absolute majority in the 2019 elections and, therefore, it is not only perfectly legal but politically legitimate that, after Johnson’s resignation announcement on July 7, it is another Conservative the one in charge to happen to him in Downing Street. However, it is highly doubtful that Boris’s successor—or more likely her successor, because candidate Liz Truss is the clear favorite over her rival Rishi Sunak—has such legitimacy.

Why? Fundamentally, because what is happening is not merely the election of the next leader of the Conservative Party and, consequently, of the next prime minister, but a fierce competition between the two candidates that has dragged them to offer a long and forceful list of electoral promises on issues as relevant as taxation, public spending cuts, Brexit/European Union, asylum and immigration, gender equality, defence, education, health, climate change, etc.

In other words, the Conservatives are profoundly altering the electoral program that gave them victory in 2019, but it is neither justified by crises like the covid nor, crucial point, are they submitting it to the verdict of all Britons, but only to a minority. of less than 200,000 voters: the militants of the Conservative Party. This problem of legitimacy is redoubled by the fact that what these electoral promises seek is to convince an electorate that is not only small, but also has a very particular profile: aged; obviously, conservative with a capital ce, but also with a lowercase ce; favorable to hard Brexit; and more opposed to immigration or multiculturalism than the country as a whole; more in favor of tax cuts than increases in public spending… That makes it easier for the electoral promises of what are not actually elections to be even more extreme —and in this case, very leaning to the right— of what they would be if the candidates had to fight for the vote throughout the country.

Being a parliamentary democracy means that citizens delegate their power to Parliament, knowing that every four or five years they can amend that decision and elevate the opposition. Therefore, if the prime minister resigns in the middle of the legislature, the successor should be chosen either by all voters, or by Parliament itself. In the latter case, if there is a party with a clear majority, it makes sense that it is the deputies of that party who decide who will be the new prime minister. This was done until many political parties —not only in the United Kingdom— decided that it was the militancy that had, in one way or another, the last word in the election of the leader. That, which may have very good intentions and seem very democratic, invites an ideological radicalism that increasingly smacks of populism.

The competition that exists today between Truss and Sunak did not occur when Gordon Brown succeeded Tony Blair in 2007, nor when Theresa May did the same with David Cameron in 2016 after he lost the Brexit referendum. Both Brown’s and May’s rivals walked out before the militancy vote and they were “crowned”, as they say in British political jargon.

The election of the leader by militancy poses important problems when it comes to succeeding a leader and prime minister in the middle of the term. It does not always make sense to call a general election and there is not always a consensus to crown a single candidate. But worse than all this is that the party in power alters the mandate of the polls, ignoring the electorate as a whole, not because it considers that this is necessary for the country, but to exclusively satisfy its most extremist militants, because that is the way that a certain politician has to achieve power. Doesn’t seem like a very legitimate way to get to Downing Street.

