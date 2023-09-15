













That’s why here we started to remember those that made us wonder if they were true or if they were a joke. In addition, they made us grateful for the independence of Mexico so as not to carry that weight. From video games to anime, here we leave you a small collection with the worst ones we found

Dragon Ball is one of those dubbings that we don’t know how they got the green light

We want to start with one of the dubbings that seems a bit ugly to us and that also lasts over the years. Perhaps the worst thing is that it is one of the most famous anime sagas, so many fans are already stuck with its terrible attack names.

Surely many dubbing fans already know that in Spain the powerful kamehameha is known as vital wave. Which takes away a lot of its impact and also looks very bad in the anime when Goku shouts it. While everywhere we see the ‘kaaaaa meeee haaaa mee’, in Spain they are left with a strange ‘ooooonnnnnnn ddaaaaaaa viiii taaaaaaallll’. And don’t get us started on the genki ball, which is what they call the genkidama.

Source: Bandai Namco

The strangeness of its dubbing also extends to the names of the characters. Particularly Gohan who in Spain is known as Son Gohanda. Where did they get the ‘da’ at the end? We don’t know, but it undoubtedly sounds very strange whenever they say it. Let’s not even talk about Cell, Tensyan, Gotrunks, Boo Monster and Mutenroi

The Ninja Turtles went from cowabunga to… What?!

Taking advantage of that The ninja turtles They returned to popularity, we wanted to remember the dubbing of their first films. Fans know that these reptiles’ favorite holiday phrase is cowabunga. Something simple and that does not have to be changed. They understand it in any language.

But suddenly Spain came to say ‘that’s not cool, man’ and they decided to change the cowabunga for something much less innocent. In both films the turtles shout ‘Fucking hell’ every time they celebrate something. It should be noted that they were films for children.

The dubbing has errors but in Spain they blew the wall with Game of Thrones

The final season of Game of Thrones went down in history for the wrong reasons. One of them was an error that occurred in the dubbing of Spain, during one of the most critical moments of the battle against the army of white walkers.

In the scene in question, we find that Daenerys Targaryen cannot see what is below her because of the darkness. Someone on the floor notices this and in the original language shouts ‘she can’t see us’.

Source: HBO

This gave rise to one of the most curious and incredible dubbing that Spain has given us. Since in his version, the character shouts ‘sicansios’. What is sicansios? It’s simply she she ca n’t see us, but poorly dubbed. The incredible thing is that they must have passed several filters and no one noticed this error.

Bad dubbing in video games abounds

If you grew up playing video games in Latin America, you remember that their dubbing was always Spanish. It wasn’t until games like Halo 2 either gears of war that we began to hear voices from our region. Even so, some continued to arrive and we don’t know how they passed quality control.

Perhaps one of the most remembered by gamers is that of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for PS1. With his ‘come on Harry’ and his ‘flipendo’ he stayed in the minds of many who played it. But looking back on it, it seems that absolutely all the actors are too lazy to be there.

Source: EA Games

Continuing with the games based on movies, we cannot forget the dubbing of the games. Iron Man 1 and 2. In both, the main characters have voices that sometimes do not match and that also do not completely match the characters. In the first Tony Stark sounds like a 70-year-old man fed up with life and in the second like a lazy teenager… fed up with life.

Although Harry Potter and Iron Man are already old, that does not mean that there are no bad dubbings. In fact, a few years ago we had the video game Control, which for some reason had Spanish voices even in Latin territory. Unfortunately, the result was hated even by the Spaniards themselves.

The actors again feel unwilling to do their jobs. In addition, the localization work leaves a lot to be desired. Not to mention it’s never clear what they wanted to dub and what they didn’t. Well, some words are left as they are in their original language while others are given strange names. Hopefully this is the last one that makes us disenchanted with Spanish dubbing.

