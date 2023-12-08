Nowadays, people are accustomed to every cinematographic quality product arriving with its respective Latin American dubbing, especially in the area of ​​cinemas, given that at the moment it is a law that is established due to people who have not yet can read or does not understand other languages. Streaming platforms have no obligation to follow that mandate, but they still make their respective efforts, and Crunchyroll is nowhere near surprising fans of Attack on Titan.

As many will already know, the final ending of this anime was released in two waves of chapters, and a few weeks ago the conclusion was released at least with Spanish subtitles and Japanese audio, but there are fans who wanted to wait and now they will be rewarded. And it is that through a statement it has been confirmed that Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 in Latin the January 7, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that these chapters could be released weekly every Sunday, something that fans of the orange platform are used to. So we will have to wait to see if they all release or if it will be slower, which is the most logical thing.

Here the cast of actors participating:

– Miguel Ángel Leal as eren

– Hector Ireta de Alba as Armin

– Ana Lobo as my house

– Gerardo Ortega as Jean

– Rossy Aguirre as hanji

– Gabriel Basurto as Levi

– Alfonso Obregón as Reiner

– Gina Sánchez as Annie

– Alberto Bernal as Connie

– Dolores Mondragón as Pieck

– Danann Huicochea as Gaby

– Diego Becerril as Falco

– Ricardo Brust as Zeke

This is the synopsis of the show:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive man-eating titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. .

Remember that you can see the first half of the conclusion in Crunchyroll with its respective dubbing.

Editor’s note: I notice people very excited about this anime, and the good thing is that it has taken the necessary time to finish but also not dragging things out 20 years as has happened with One Piece and even Detective Conan. So, watching an episode draws a lot of attention.