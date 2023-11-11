The Dubai Tram has transported about 52 million passengers since its launch in 2014, firmly establishing its position as an integral part of the public transportation system in the Emirate of Dubai. The Authority attributed the increased demand for using the tram to the implementation of improvements to the tram intersections and improving operational efficiency to make transportation on board more efficient and reliable, which led to attracting residents and tourists to using it as a safe means. The Dubai Tram has traveled a distance of 5.3 million kilometers since its inauguration, during the past nine years.

This announcement comes as the Dubai Tram celebrates the ninth anniversary of its launch in 2014, which reflects the system’s exceptional operational efficiency and strict adherence to service schedules and high safety standards. This achievement comes to enhance the smooth transportation of passengers to their destinations, which contributes to improving the passenger experience and increasing their satisfaction rates. The authority announced that the tram journey time had been improved by two minutes, through rescheduling and modification of the trip timing system and commitment to its accuracy.

a path

The tram route covers 11 stations, passing in 42 minutes, starting from Al Sufouh Station to Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station, which extends along Al Sufouh Road. It passes through the emirate’s most important tourist and economic landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Media City, GBR, and Dubai Marina.

full service

The Authority is keen to connect the tram with various other means of transportation, such as the Dubai Metro, buses, taxis, and bicycle paths, with the aim of achieving integration of the transportation system in the emirate and facilitating access to various destinations, in a way that achieves the directives of the wise leadership and the strategic goals of the Roads and Transport Authority, in enhancing transportation. collective, and make it the ideal choice for residents, visitors and tourists of the emirate.

Technology and uniqueness

The Authority stated that the Dubai Tram is considered the first tram in the world whose station platforms were equipped with automatic protection doors to provide the greatest amount of comfort, safety and security. It is the first tram outside Europe to operate with a ground feeding system for electrical energy without the need for overhead electrical wires to supply it with electrical energy, and the first tram in the world. It has air-conditioned stations for passengers.

Trams

The Dubai Tram includes 11 tram cars, with each car containing 7 compartments. These compartments are distributed among three classes: gold, silver, and the women’s and children’s compartment.

Control Center

Operations are monitored through the control center, which operates around the clock, through which the tram’s movement and the performance of its drivers are monitored, and the efficiency of the systems supporting the operations is ensured, such as power systems and traffic signals at the intersections through which the tram passes along its route, and control Time of his vehicles and monitoring of security and safety cameras. It allows quick response to technical matters related to the tram.

The Dubai Tram is considered one of the emirate’s most ambitious projects, as it represents a symbol of the emirate’s progress and modernity. It has become more streamlined, efficient, and an essential element in the railway systems and public transportation network in Dubai, and has a major contribution to making public transportation the ideal transportation option for the residents and visitors of the emirate. .