Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The competitions for the 21st edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will start tomorrow, after the draw ceremony according to the health protocol. Three of the former champions, in the first group, are Ukrainian Svitolina, ranked first in the tournament, and Swedish Pencic and Czech Kvitova, which raises the atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement. And he warns of strong matches, especially during the quarter-finals.

The Tunisian Anas Jaber, the Arab actress and ranked 31 in the world, was drawn into the same group, as she begins her career against Senecova, the Czech woman.

It is noteworthy that Ukrainian Elena Svitolina, holder of the 2017 and 2018 title, is starting her journey in the new version of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships by facing the winner of the Chinese match Qiang Wang and Russian Svetlana Koznutsova.

Salah perish, director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, revealed that the value of the women’s championship prizes were reduced by 30% and men by 50%, due to the absence of fans, at the request of the International Federation for the Game, confirming the players ‘and players’ commitment to participate and benefit from the tournament, given the advanced technical level that distinguishes it, and the position Its prestigious position on the global agenda.

Regarding the absence of the Egyptian player, Mayar Sharif, from the tournament, he explained that the player requested the invitation card two weeks ago to plan for her next participation, which was not possible for the organizing committee of the tournament, so she apologized and decided to participate in the Mexico Championship, stressing that the Dubai International Tennis Championship is keen To give Arab players the opportunity to participate and benefit from the event.