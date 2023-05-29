The taxi sector in the Emirate of Dubai achieved a growth rate of about 6% in the first quarter of this year (2023), compared to the same period last year (2022), and an increase of 5% over the same period of the year (2019).

Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, confirmed that the taxi sector in Dubai has witnessed remarkable growth over the past five years, and the number of trips in the first quarter of this year reached about 27 million and (300) thousand trips, compared to About 26 million trips during the same period last year 2022, more than 19 million and (200) thousand trips in 2021, and more than 23.3 million trips in 2020, while the number of trips reached more than 26 million (100) thousand in 2019 .

Shakri added that this sector has recorded the highest record growth over the past years for taxi vehicles through electronic booking, hourly rental of vehicles and the (Hala Taxi) service, pointing to a comparison of the numbers and ratios recorded in the sector for the first quarter of this year, confirming the economic mobility witnessed by the emirate, which It has established itself as the global destination for investment and tourism.