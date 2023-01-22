The Dubai International Holy Quran Award celebrates the conclusion of its 23rd edition, and honors the winners of the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition, in both its male and female branches.

Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Award, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, stated that the award has completed arrangements for holding these two ceremonies at the headquarters of the Women’s Renaissance Association in Dubai, explaining that the closing ceremony for males will be held tomorrow, while the female ceremony will be held the day after tomorrow, which is reserved for women. This is immediately after Maghrib prayer.

Bu Melha praised the great effort and the distinguished and elaborate work carried out by the administrative units of the award and its work teams, through its distinguished organization of the final qualifiers, which took place over a period of five days, starting from the seventh of January and continued until the 12th of this January, at the headquarters of the award in Al Mamzar district in Dubai for males. And the headquarters of the Women’s Association in Al-Mamzar area for females, and the number of those who participated in it reached 48 males and 54 females, through the six branches of the competition.

He pointed out that 10 males and 11 females were able to qualify for the final competition in the first branch, which is memorizing the Holy Qur’an in its entirety. As for the second branch, 20 parts, in which nine males and 13 females qualified, and the third branch, 10 parts, in which 12 males and 15 females qualified.

Boumelha added that the fourth branch has five parts for citizens, in which six males and eight females qualify, and the fifth branch has five parts for residents whose age does not exceed 10 years, in which five males and five females qualify, then the sixth branch, which is a three-part branch for citizens whose age does not exceed 10 years, qualify It has six males and two females.

Boumelha invited the public to attend honoring this constellation of memorizers of the Book of God, in appreciation of them and motivating them to continue memorizing and reviewing.