Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Polo Cup, which is currently being held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club, is determined tomorrow, Sunday, to the two parties to the final match. Two matches will be held to determine the identity of the two teams that qualify for the conclusion of the cup, which is the penultimate tournament for the season. Between Emo Dubai and Al Habtoor.

The Al-Basha team had succeeded in defeating the “Imo Dubai” team by a score of 7-6, after the two teams tied in normal time with six goals each to claim the golden goal. Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum’s team defeated the Ancora team 7-5 in a strong match that went through the struggle and the club, especially in its first three rounds, despite the success of the Ancora team in advancing at the beginning of the match with the goal of Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Abbar, however, Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum succeeded in ending the game in favor of her team by three goals against one goal.

In the second half, Khaled Al-Omran succeeded in achieving a tie for his team, but the successive goals of Pablo Urquiza ended the game in favor of his team with five goals against three goals, and the difference of the two goals continues at the end of the third half after each team scored one goal, and the fourth and final period witnesses attempts by the Ancora team and succeeds In scoring the fifth and final goal, the situation worsened, fearing that a tie would be snatched, so Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum’s team moves, and resolves the matter with a seventh goal by Pablo Urquiza, the team’s top scorer, and the match with 5 goals.