During the four days of the exhibition, the Dubai Police platform at the Arabian Travel Market showcased 12 services, teams and centers, namely, the Tourist Police Service, Safe Surf Service, Dubai Police Museum, Happiness Card, Resilience Center, Guest Products, and the Brave Team of the Hatta Police Station. , the lost and found system, the Dubai Police smart application that includes community, criminal and traffic services, the “Al-Ass” team, bicycles, and tourist security patrols.

During his visit to the platform, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, praised the efforts made and the services offered to visitors of the exhibition, which enhance their awareness of everything related to security services related to the tourism sector. Dubai has a leading global reputation that attracts various nationalities to live and invest in, which requires continuous keeping up with the most important and most prominent global developments in the travel and tourism sector.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, during his tour of the platform, in the presence of His Excellency Major General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airports Security, His Excellency Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, and a number of officers and individuals were briefed on the services and teams related to the tourism sector. . His Excellency listened to an explanation about the Dubai Police Museum, which conveys with its exhibits and halls a pioneering and exceptional experience to visitors about the rich history of security men, and tells them the story of the various development and achievements made by the Dubai Police over the past decades in various security and community fields.

Those interested can also visit the museum virtually on the platform, view the community participation hall, a hall documenting the Dubai Police march full of giving, a hall for displaying weapons and equipment used since the establishment of the force, and a hall dedicated to displaying some cases seized by Dubai Police, and ways to detect them, whether in the field of combating Drugs, counterfeiting or other.

Al-Marri was also briefed on the achievements of the Esaad Card Center, which offers unique and exclusive offers to Esaad card holders, in 10 sectors, tourism and travel, restaurants and amusement parks, electronic shopping, commercial complexes and the retail sector, health and sports, housing, family, education, cars, and the public sector. .

Al-Marri met Al-Ass team during his tour of the platform, which represents a vivid picture of the history of the establishment of the Dubai Police General Command, with his police uniform dating back more than half a century, and his “Canadian” weapon used in the past to protect society and confront crime.

Members of the Al-Ass team participate today as an honorary guard to receive delegations, in addition to its duties every year during the holy month of Ramadan, in the “Ramadan Cannons” segment, which is distributed in specific areas in Dubai, to share with members of society, whether tourists or residents, moments of happiness by seeing the cannon launch, and capturing Souvenir photos with them, and get to know their tasks closely.

Al-Marri listened to an explanation about the tasks of the “cycling team”, which plays an important role in enhancing security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to their leading role in securing the events, events and activities taking place in the emirate. The importance of bicycle teams lies in their ability to reach all places as quickly as possible, defying congestion, traffic jams, and narrow spaces, in addition to strengthening the security presence and communication between the police and the public through their distribution in sites, tourist areas, commercial centers, markets, beaches, and water canals. Securing various events, celebrations, occasions and activities taking place in the Emirate of Dubai. They are characterized by quick and easy access to event sites, quick recall and overcoming congestion.

The platform also reviewed information about the Dubai Police Resilience Center, which is concerned with procedures that enhance flexibility and reduce risks. Pointing out that Dubai won the “Model City Award in the Field of Resilience, Intelligence and Sustainability” presented by the United Nations Office for Risk and Disaster Reduction. It is the only city to receive this honor, out of 56 cities that were ranked and 4,357 cities that competed for this award.

The platform also presented samples of products for inmates of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, which are produced by inmates themselves as part of the professional programs of punitive institutions, and Dubai Police presents them to them in external exhibitions and within community events and initiatives, so that they can support themselves in the future with legal projects that keep them away from the wrong path and restore Integrate them into society, so that male and female inmates receive percentages of the profits from selling their products and industries.

The platform provided a wonderful opportunity for visitors to watch daily performances of the police dogs of the Security Inspection Department, K9, and their training capabilities to detect narcotics and explosives, in addition to watching the performances of the Dubai Police Academy band.

The platform also gave visitors the opportunity to join educational and awareness workshops daily, which included information about tourist police services and their role in enhancing tourist traffic, e-Crime service, lost and found system, happiness program, and smart police station SPS services. The number of beneficiaries of the workshops exceeded more than 300 people of different nationalities.

The platform also launched daily competitions during the days of the exhibition on the accounts of the Dubai Police in social networking applications, and the winners received valuable prizes, represented in smart devices, tourist trips, and stays in products and hotels.