The Iftar Cannon, organized annually by Dubai Police throughout the holy month of Ramadan, celebrates contributors to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund. With a value of one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The Iftar Cannon’s celebration of contributors to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies the Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting the humanitarian and charitable initiatives launched by the UAE, especially the Ramadan campaigns, as the Cannon was a partner in the success of the “Billion Meals Endowment,” “One Billion Meals,” and “100 Million Meals” campaigns. Which have been organized in recent years.

The Iftar Cannon segment honors, on a daily basis, a contributor to the campaign with a million dirhams or more, by displaying his name during the live broadcast of the segment broadcast on the “Sama Dubai” channel, with the aim of motivating the community, individuals and institutions, to contribute to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign.

The Iftar Cannon’s celebration of the campaign’s contributors is of special importance, as the cannon is linked to the spirituality of the holy month and historical legacies, and families await the date of the sound of the cannon, which encourages them to follow the inspiring models that the Cannon section celebrates.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said: “The ‘Mother Endowment’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum carries the highest meanings of appreciation for mothers and kindness to them, and this blessed endowment campaign expresses our country and society’s appreciation for the importance of education in human lives.” And its role in building true development. Our Islamic religion has called us to seek knowledge and contribute to its dissemination, and to encourage and support every person who aspires to increase his knowledge and abilities to advance himself and the reality of his society.

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to contribute to spreading the culture of giving by honoring the contributors to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, and presenting them to the wider community as inspiring models to be emulated in the field of charitable and humanitarian work through the Iftar Cannon segment, which witnesses families rallying around TV screens waiting for the sound of the cannon.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said: “We are proud to support the global humanitarian message of the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign and before it (The One Billion Meals Endowment), (One Billion Meals) and (100 Million Meals), within the framework of our keenness to support the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE, which carry… A noble message to the poor and needy in dozens of countries around the world.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, as it seeks to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment.” The campaign also aims to support individuals with education and rehabilitation in less fortunate communities by supporting the educational process. Within the various educational, professional and qualification levels, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve the quality of their lives, improve their reality, and contributes to empowering them and preparing them for the current and future labor markets, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies and activating the wheel of development and improvement in various fields by building and qualifying a productive workforce. .

