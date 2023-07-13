The Dubai Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections confirmed its full readiness to hold the Federal National Council elections for the year 2023, which constitutes a new stage in the process of enhancing political participation to enable citizens to actively contribute to decision-making, and contributes to preparing a citizen who is more able to influence the issues of the nation.

The head of the committee, Issa Muhammad Khalifa Al-Mutaiwee, confirmed during an inspection tour of the committee’s headquarters in the Dubai World Trade Center (Hatta Hall), the readiness of the Dubai Committee’s headquarters, according to the highest standards, to provide the necessary services and support to all participants in the elections, as the committee began its work immediately after the announcement of the committee. The National Elections Committee announced the headquarters of the Emirates committees for the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections last week.

He pointed out that the National Committee for the Federal National Council Elections establishes a pioneering new approach in managing the electoral process and promotes political participation as one of the pillars of the development of Emirati society, by facilitating procedures and providing maximum comfort for candidates and voters, to come up with the best image befitting the Emirati electoral experience, and setting solid rules for managing elections. This important event is in the future, noting that trained Emirati cadres have been provided to receive the candidates and manage the registration processes, in accordance with the terms and requirements of candidacy.

After the inspection visit, the Dubai Emirate Committee held its periodic meeting, and reviewed the timetable set by the National Elections Committee, which clarifies the most important stages of the electoral process, starting with the announcement of the opening of candidacy on August 7, and the candidate registration period, which will extend from August 15 to August 18. And then all the stages until the announcement of the final list of winners on the 13th of next October.

The meeting discussed the tasks and role of the Emirate Committee referred to in the executive instructions issued by the National Elections Committee, and compared them with the current services available and the services required to be provided during each stage of the electoral process, and coordination with the competent authorities to ensure the support and success of the electoral process.

The meeting indicated that the candidacy forms will be provided after receiving them from the Election Management Committee, and the necessary guiding boards will be provided to reach the site of the committee’s headquarters (Hatta Hall) in the Dubai World Trade Center, and free parking will be allocated during registration periods.