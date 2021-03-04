Dubai Municipality closed four institutions, due to violations of procedures to confront Corona virus.

She explained that the decision included two hookah cafes in the Karama area, and a salon and fitness center in the Jebel Ali area, adding that its inspectors violated four establishments and warned 26 other institutions.

The municipality stated that most of the violations are failure to adhere to the precautionary measures, especially the spacing between people and tables, overcrowding, and failure to adhere to hygienic practices.

The list of violations includes the use of expired products, the provision of hookah without a permit or with an expired permit, the failure to operate the air conditioning, and the monitoring of persons under the age of 18 in the designated smoking areas.





