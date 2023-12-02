The choice of Dubai as the venue for this year’s climate summit sparked disbelief among experts and activists. How could a city known for its energy waste and urban planning extravagances host the event? Beyond the political interests to influence the debate, the paradox shows the difficulty that the monarchies of the Arabian Peninsula face in overcoming their addiction to oil and the culture of waste that they have engendered. He Dubai model, which other large cities in the region have later followed, responded to a time when fossil fuels were cheap and seemed inexhaustible. Now the rulers are trying to put a stop to them in the face of international pressure over climate change and the need not to miss the train of renewable energies.

When landing at night in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi or Doha, the first thing that catches your attention is the abundant lighting in these capitals. Then, on the way from the airport, the illuminated highways are surprising, not at the entrance and exit, but the entire journey. Once in the center, the buildings compete with each other to see which shows a better profile under the lights. Even the palm trees are often surrounded by LED strips, giving the impression of a permanent Christmas. This waste has become the brand image of petro-monarchies. Overcoming it is going to cost much more than hosting the COP and declaring good intentions. It requires changing a deeply rooted culture of waste.

I have lived for a decade in Dubai, the second city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). There, my apartment did not have heating, but rather central air conditioning. It was not a luxury at all. It is a necessity in an area of ​​the world where the maximum temperatures approach 50ºC for at least a couple of months (day after day, not occasionally), while the minimum temperatures do not drop below 32ºC. A thermal sensation that is aggravated by humidity when the wind blows from the sea to the land. Even swimming pools have to be cooled. What was not so normal was that you had to wear a thick jacket to avoid getting cold in offices, shopping centers or cinemas; to have a ski slope in that climate, or that there were those who installed a snowy room inside the house. Something has started to change in recent years.

Local media have reported on how residents in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries are already facing the physical, mental and financial repercussions of global warming. And, with the exception of Qatar, the other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Oman) have committed to achieving zero emissions by the middle of this century. However, at the end of 2020, renewable energy sources barely reached 3% of the installed capacity in these countries. The Emirates, which has gone the furthest in its diversification, obtains around 20% of its needs from renewables.

The development of Dubai, like that of the rest of the large cities of the GCC, would not have been possible without the cheap energy that oil has provided since its discovery in the first third of the 20th century. In a part of the world where the public Treasury was confused with the private treasury of the ruling families, the income of the black gold They financed the practically free basic services (water, electricity, among others), in exchange for the tacit consent of the governed. Even expatriates (who had to be attracted to a difficult environment both due to the climate and the initial lack of infrastructure, and who already make up half of the population) benefited from subsidized rates. Even today, the kilowatt/hour or the liter of gasoline remains well below its price in Europe, making it difficult to reduce consumption.

It is not only the potentates with their ferraris and its porsches. When you can fill the tank of a large car for just 18 euros (the price of extra gasoline upon my arrival in the UAE in 2011), there is little incentive to use public transport. And in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, fuel was even cheaper. Until very recently, the governments of the area did not see the need to invest in a bus or metro network, in a vicious circle of absence of supply and lack of demand. But things are changing. In 2009, Dubai pioneered the GCC’s construction of a metro (it has since expanded its reach, as well as bus lines). Riyadh, the Saudi capital, and Doha (for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar) have followed.

The first time I traveled to Kuwait, in 1987, it was said that a liter of drinking water cost more than a liter of gasoline. Maybe it was exaggerated, but not by much. Almost 80% of the Arabian Peninsula is desert. Its scarce aquifers have been insufficient for decades to provide water for a population that today is around 90 million inhabitants (a third of them in Yemen, the poorest country in the region and which is not a member of the GCC). So the petromonarchies have built an expensive network of desalination plants along their coastline, which account for 60% of the world’s desalination capacity. Half of the water drunk in the UAE and up to 90% of Kuwait comes from them.

Its subsidized price has encouraged a disproportionate increase in demand (in addition to domestic use, also industrial and agricultural use). consumption per capita of water in these countries triples the world average (180 liters/day). In the case of Saudi Arabia, the largest of the six members of the GCC and where half of its population is concentrated, it is 560 liters/day, only behind the United States and Canada. Although costs per cubic meter have been reduced as technology has improved, Saudi Arabia uses about 300,000 barrels of oil per day in desalination.

The increase in populations and fluctuations in the price of crude oil have long been putting consumer subsidies (responsible for a good part of the fiscal deficits of these countries) in difficulties. At the same time, their withdrawal has always been a delicate matter in the absence of systems of political representation. In fact, when the so-called protests broke out Arab Spring, All monarchs were quick to announce more or less generous subsidies to silence the slightest sign of unrest. But in 2015 oil fell again and the most experienced began to take action.

In August of that year, the UAE—the third largest producer in OPEC—deregulated the price of gasoline with the argument of “supporting the economy, reducing fuel consumption, protecting the environment and preserving a national resource.” Today, it has the most expensive in the GCC (about 0.87 euros per liter). Since then, air conditioners in public places have also been moderated. Furthermore, before that date, the Emirates, a third of whose economy depends directly on hydrocarbons, was the only country in the group that had a climate policy framework. The Masdar City pilot project in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, paved the way for diversification in 2009, which, like Saudi Arabia, also includes nuclear energy. The main objective, however, is not to stop extracting crude oil, but to have more for export instead of spending it at home to generate electricity.

