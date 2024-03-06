The Dubai Model Centre, affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, announced the nomination of seven government agencies in Dubai within the “Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Government Services”, after the completion of the evaluation process for the efforts of the participating agencies to improve customer experience, improve the quality of services, and provide world-class services. level, thus achieving the vision of “360 services”, thus consolidating Dubai’s position among the most pioneering cities in the field of government services.

The list of government agencies nominated within the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Government Services, after a comprehensive evaluation process and well-deserved qualification, included: General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, Public Prosecution, Dubai Police General Headquarters, Roads and Transport Authority. Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

The first director of the Dubai Model Center, Iman Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the center continues its contribution to consolidating Dubai’s leadership, in cooperation with government agencies, by implementing the 360 ​​services policy that translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, to provide integrated government services that contribute effectively to achieving Dubai’s strategic directions to achieve a positive impact on society and to make everyone who lives on its land happy. .

The seven entities were selected after a comprehensive evaluation and measurement of the efforts of all government agencies in developing their services in an effort to achieve the goals of 360 services, which define the features of government services, so that they are proactive, smooth, integrated, customized and digital services to meet the expectations of customers and improve government efficiency, by international experts in the field. Services and innovation based on five basic axes: results and impact achieved, working with a one-government approach, creativity and innovation, service culture, and sustainability of results. The criteria for evaluating results and impact focused on the level achieved by the entity based on the objectives of the 360 ​​Services Policy and the results of improving services, while the criteria for evaluating creativity and innovation highlighted the innovative and additional initiatives and efforts undertaken by the entity to support the implementation of the 360 ​​Services Policy and its objectives. The criteria for the one-government approach focus on the level of cooperation between the entity and partners from other government agencies, measuring the extent of achieving integration goals and the opinion of the partners.

While the “Service Culture” standards include focusing on the effort made by the entity internally in disseminating the principles of 360 services and applying the methodologies approved at the government level, including designing services and engaging customers, applying the systems and methodologies provided by the Dubai Model Center, and the extent of the participation of service delivery stars, Success in effective communication with customers and introducing improvements to the service. The criteria for evaluating the sustainability of results are based on the sustainability of current results to achieve the objectives of the 360 ​​services policy, and the extent of the entity’s ability in the future to sustain the results it has achieved, then develop and expand them.

The nominated entities will move to the stage of sharing with customers their opinions about the efforts of these entities and their leadership in understanding their needs, meeting them, and keeping pace with their future aspirations and ambitions. Over the coming weeks, the nominated entities will introduce customers to their services that they have worked to develop, and send independent and central questionnaires to customers so that they in turn evaluate the entities, to be able to choose The government entity that will be honored and crowned later with the banner of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Government Services.

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Government Services Program stimulates improving customer experience by improving the quality of services, thus consolidating Dubai’s position among the most pioneering cities in the field of government services and providing world-class services.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Government Services Program includes central axes to provide the necessary support to government agencies in Dubai to develop the government work system in various government agencies, and to stimulate, support and organize government efforts in this field.

In turn, the 360 ​​services policy benefits from the continuous development path of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Government Services Program in achieving ambitious goals, such as reaching 100% of proactive and automated services, 90% of integrated services, and 90% of providing services without the customer’s personal presence, which contributes to achieving Achieving financial savings amounting to one billion dirhams until 2025, saving more than 300,000 working hours annually in the Dubai government, and eliminating nine million customer visits to service center headquarters annually.