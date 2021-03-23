The local market indices witnessed a variation at the end of the trading session on Tuesday, coinciding with the different performance of the leading stocks in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi financial markets.

In detail, the Dubai Financial Market retreated 0.72% to the level of 2533.59 points, with the close of the session.

Shares of 12 companies out of 30 companies rose, while those of 12 companies declined, 6 companies remained steady, and 55.84 million shares were traded, valued at 118.86 million dirhams.

And Emirates NBD shares fell by 2.23%, and Dubai Islamic shares closed at its previous price of 4.8 dirhams, and traded nearly 4 million shares.

Emaar Properties closed down 0.9% at 3.5 dirhams, and in transactions that exceeded 7 million shares, Emaar Malls’ share closed down by 1.75%, and Shuaa Capital by 1.51%.

On the other hand, “Union Properties” shares closed up 0.4% at 0.267 dirhams, and traded nearly 7 million shares. Gulf Navigation rose 1.8% at 0.341 dirhams, and trades exceeded 6 million shares.





