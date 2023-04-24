Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Marathon Organizing Committee announced the organization of the 23rd edition of the event, which is being held with the support of the Dubai Sports Council on January 7, 2024.

It has also been announced that registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the event, which is the first and oldest international marathon in the Middle East, in the categories of 4 km, 10 km and the classic marathon distance of 42.195 km, through the official website (dubaimarathon.org).

Race director Peter Connerton said: “We thank the Dubai Sports Council for its continuous support for the event, and we also thank all the athletes who participate with us in the great annual event, and we invite them to participate in the next edition of the marathon, which we promise to be more distinguished and wonderful, and we are now looking forward to working with The relevant government agencies to organize a wonderful new event that once again brings elite runners, both professional and amateur, to the heart of the city.”

The Dubai Marathon 2024 will continue to be organized again under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council, in addition to cooperating with Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Municipality, which provides facilities and support to organize the event in its three categories in safe and comfortable tracks in the streets of Dubai.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “The Dubai Marathon is one of the largest annual events in Dubai and an event that runners of all ages and abilities await. Participants from inside and outside the country.