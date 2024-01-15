Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the ninth session of the Dubai International Project Management Forum will kick off tomorrow, which is organized by the Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). “DB World” and the Project Management Institute (PMI), under the slogan “Without Borders”, with the participation and presence of an elite group of speakers, experts and specialists from various countries of the world.

The current session of the forum discusses 14 tracks divided into three main axes: sustainability, modern methods of project management, future trends and technology. The sustainability axis will discuss tracks related to sustainable societies, environmentally friendly projects, continuous sustainable development, and sustainable architecture, while covering… Focus on modern methods of project management, paths of future trends in the field of project management, future project management offices, benefits management, inspirational leadership, project economics, and circular economy. The theme of future trends and technology covers artificial intelligence, the future of smart mobility, flexible transformation, the digital twin and the metaverse, and data management.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, confirmed that the forum has become a global event on the agenda of specialized international conferences, to present best practices and come up with creative solutions in the field of project management. It has also become a global forum for thought leaders in the field of project management in the region. To exchange experiences and discuss solutions, to create cities, and implement infrastructure that improves the way projects achieve long-term sustainable impact on society.

He said: “Organizing the ninth session of the Forum comes as a culmination of the great success achieved by the Forum in its previous sessions, which attracted more than 12,000 participants, and the keenness of the city of Dubai to support the development process in the region, and to be a link that contributes to the exchange of experiences, ideas and visions.” Between the different poles of the world in all fields.

For his part, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “Dubai has become a global reference for best practices and a role model for success and excellence. It topped global competitiveness indicators in various fields, especially in managing infrastructure projects according to the highest standards of efficiency.” And quality, and using the latest advanced technologies, to enhance its position as the best city in the world to live, work and visit, and to consolidate its position as a global center for economy and trade.”

He added: “We will share our world-leading experience in the field of managing renewable and clean energy projects and the best practices that we adopt, to enhance innovation and sustainability, raise efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions, in a way that supports climate action in the United Arab Emirates,” noting that the most prominent projects implemented by the Authority “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park,” the largest solar energy park in one location in the world according to the independent energy producer model, within the framework of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100% of energy production capacity. In Dubai from clean energy sources by 2050.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of DP World Group, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, said: DB World recognizes the enormous growth potential in the Middle East region, and also realizes the importance of promoting the adoption of international best practices in managing major projects, which is An essential aspect for us and for all public and private sector institutions whose progress depends on innovation, and by taking advantage of our strategic location in Jebel Ali Port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone, the DP World Group has greatly enhanced its participation in global project management and played a pivotal role in the development process. In Dubai, these projects have developed to set global standards, demonstrating our commitment to excellence.

On the sidelines of the forum, several training courses will be held in the areas of flexible transformation, effective negotiation skills for business success, achieving recovery for troubled projects, project portfolio management, the system for delivering value in projects, artificial intelligence, and big data management.

The Forum brings together world leaders in united efforts to take conscious and committed actions to accelerate economic and environmental prosperity.

Over the past sessions, the Forum has succeeded in attracting 350 experts and specialists from the world, to present their ideas and creativity in the successful implementation of major projects, and to present the best international practices in their management and operation.