The Dubai International Project Management Forum is hosted by the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and organized by the Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the “Dubai” Group. BWorld brought together a number of the most important experts, the most prominent specialists, and those with competencies and international reputation, to present and exchange their ideas and visions in project management and operation in accordance with the highest international practices and standards.

Among the most prominent figures who will participate in the ninth session of the forum, which will be held from January 15 to 18 next, in Madinat Jumeirah, under the slogan (Without Borders), is Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, the first Emirati female minister, who was appointed Minister of Economy in 2004, then Minister of Foreign Trade, Minister of Development and International Cooperation, then Minister of Tolerance in 2016. She also holds a number of economic, educational and social functions, and David Coulthard, a former Formula 1 Grand Prix driver, Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Pathway, Director-General and Chairman of the Council Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Saeed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of DB World Group, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, Mohammed Ali Al Abbar, and General Manager of the Dubai Mall. Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, CEO of the Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, Hamed Ali, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group.

The forum will also host: Greg Wooldridge, former commander of the US Aerobatic Squadron (The Blue Angels), Jennifer Tharp, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Project Management Institute (BMI), Ben Royce, Director of Artificial Intelligence Services (Google Cloud), and Vice President for Excellence in Business Administration. Projects (for Airbus) Defense and Space Bas Thelen, global visionary expert, strategic consultant, best-selling author Daniel Boros, author and leadership and performance expert Rasmus Ankersen, writer and film director (Expo North Digital), Jessica Fox, author and climate researcher Professor Mike Berners-Lee, Dr. George John, Chairman and Founder of Transformation Specialist and Medical Center, Jack Dougal, Founder and CEO, Projectis Group, and CEO, International Alliance of PMOs, Americo Pinto.

Attracting experts

Executive Director of the Office of the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, Moza Saeed Al Marri, confirmed that the Forum, over its past sessions, succeeded in attracting more than 350 experts and specialists from various countries of the world who gathered In Dubai to present their ideas, visions and creativity in the successful implementation of major projects, and to provide the best international practices and creative solutions in their management and operation in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

She stated that the forum achieved important successes throughout its past sessions and discussed various topics through international speakers, including ministers, heads of bodies and institutions, and officials from major international companies, and that its organization is consistent with consolidating the reality that characterizes Dubai as a model in following and adopting international standards in project management and operation, as it is the strategic backbone. For development and one of the basic pillars of modern management science.

Al Marri explained that the current (ninth) session of the forum will address three main axes related to sustainability, modern methods of project management, future trends, and technology, according to fourteen topics that include: sustainable communities, environmentally friendly projects, continuous and sustainable development, future trends in the field of project management, and management offices. Future projects, benefits management, inspirational leadership, enterprise economy, circular economy, artificial intelligence, future of smart mobility, agile transformation, digital twin and metaverse, and data management.