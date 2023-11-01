Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), launched an investment fund worth 500 million. AED to finance emerging technology companies, in a step that contributes to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda “D33” by promoting the growth of small and medium-sized companies in various new sectors.

The new fund, which was launched today on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum organized by Dubai Chambers, is the first investment program to be launched under the name of Eurasia Capital, the arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), the independent company specialized in investment operations. In startups, the investment fund will help finance startups from the pre-seed stage all the way to the second round of financing, the “Series B investment phase.”

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), said: “The launch of (Eurasia Capital) and the investment financing fund for emerging companies specialized in technology sectors, with a value of 500 million dirhams, is a strategic step within the framework of the directives of His Excellency. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by supporting the digital economy sector in the Emirate of Dubai, and contributing to providing the strategic capabilities that contribute to achieving this long-term vision.”

His Highness added: “This qualitative strategic initiative supports the efforts of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority to enhance its contribution to the economy of the Emirate of Dubai and the growth of the size of small and medium enterprises, which are considered an economic engine and a major tributary to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development and ensure the sustainability of the development of Dubai’s economy during the coming decades.”

His Highness continued: “The fund will constitute a starting point for successful companies that enjoy a global reputation and contribute to consolidating Dubai’s position as an incubator for the most innovative, developed and creative companies. We are confident in the capabilities of the professional work team within the expertise of Eurasia Capital in supporting emerging companies in new sectors and modern technology.” It aspires to be among the category of global “unicorn” companies, starting from the Emirate of Dubai, as it is a key player in shaping the global economy.”

– Promising opportunities.

The investment fund will contribute to bridging the gap witnessed by the corporate finance sector during these stages, in a step aimed at keeping pace with the world’s leading economies in this field, and the promising opportunities these companies hold for growth, development, and support of the national economy.

In the same context, the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), through the establishment of Eurasia Capital, seeks to support efforts towards building capabilities and competencies by contributing to the global expansion plans of emerging companies and investing in advanced technology, which contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position as a center. Rapidly growing and a magnet for companies and businesses.

The company’s Board of Directors is chaired by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarouni, CEO of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), and its membership includes a group of specialists in the fields of financial funds, company and business establishment, and investment consulting, with more than 15 years of experience in emerging companies at the level of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai. And based on the experiences of the Authority and its economic regions, which extends to about a quarter of a century.

– Global center.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, said that the launch of the investment fund of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority reflects the growing position of the Emirate of Dubai as a destination for global investments and a global center for financing emerging technology companies, pointing to the position of the Dubai Business Forum as a global platform for announcing qualitative initiatives that are consistent with… The objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) serve the global economic system.

Al Ghurair added: “We are keen to achieve our strategic priorities by attracting international investments and companies to Dubai and supporting the digital economy. We value the initiative of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, which we consider an advanced step towards enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness in the field of attracting and financing emerging technology companies.”

– Integrated system.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarouni, CEO of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), said: “Eurasia Capital is based on the values ​​of effective participation by supporting modern technology and creative ideas, and cooperating in developing an integrated system for innovative entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and knowledge.” And resources, flexibility through openness to new opportunities and modern technology that are consistent with the Fund’s objectives, and integrity by adopting the highest values ​​of transparency, in order to support and finance technology companies at the level of the Emirate of Dubai.”

He added: “The fund will focus on investing in emerging companies that have high growth opportunities, as we aim to enable entrepreneurs from different parts of the world to develop and establish innovative companies, to consolidate the position of (Eurasia Capital) as a company for investing in emerging companies that the categories of entrepreneurs and investors aspire to.” Cooperating with it to change the reality and future of various advanced technological sectors.”

In this context, Eurasia Capital launched its official website, through which company owners can apply for financing from the fund, which targets local companies in the Emirate of Dubai and international companies looking to establish their businesses in the emirate.

The fund provides support to companies in its investment portfolio by adopting a direct guidance approach and active participation to help companies ensure their success and growth, instead of investing in assets only.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority aims to raise Dubai’s position as a regional and global destination in the field of investment in all its forms, and to contribute to the implementation of the emirate’s strategic priorities, related to integrated economic zones, with the aim of raising the level of economic growth in it, and to contribute to drawing an economic map for the Emirate of Dubai, which enhances Its vision aims to create an economic market characterized by diversity and multiple areas of investment and ease of doing business.

The Dubai Business Forum was launched today in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, under the slogan “Transforming Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.” The Forum brings together under its umbrella the global business community to engage in rich dialogues on business growth and international cooperation. Over two days, the forum will host high-level dialogue sessions and keynote speeches delivered by an elite group of global figures, business leaders, sector experts, advisors, investors, and economic experts. They discuss emerging trends that are changing the face of the business sector and shaping the future of global trade.