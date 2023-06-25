The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), represented by its economic zones, achieved record and exceptional results in terms of commitment to meeting sustainability standards and reducing carbon emissions in 2022 through its adoption of responsible practices that meet the international specifications of the ISO 50001 system for optimal and sustainable use of energy and leadership standards in Energy and Environmental Design LEED, as an embodiment of the directives of the wise leadership aimed at promoting sustainable development and investment in renewable energy infrastructure and raising energy efficiency, and in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” declaring 2023 the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE .

The sustainable vision adopted by the authority resulted in a set of achievements represented in reducing carbon emissions by 24 percent and improving the performance levels of the smart waste management system by 46 percent compared to 2021, based on a number of responsible environmental initiatives and practices and the latest sustainable and smart technologies that significantly contributed to reducing emissions. Electricity consumption and effective management of cooling systems, irrigation and waste recycling.

The innovative initiatives launched by the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ) during the year 2022 included the application of integrated building management systems to monitor and control all building systems and integrate them into single databases based on artificial intelligence solutions, and the adoption of an effective demand flow control system for cooling services and the operation of the gas cooling system. Green / 407 R / 410 /, which has proven its efficiency in reducing energy consumption and protecting the environment, as well as replacing traditional lighting lamps in offices and buildings and halogen lamps used in street lighting to energy-saving LED lamps and adopting smart waste management to support the reduction of transportation and deportation costs Operation, carbon footprint, and increasing the number of waste recycling centers to 50.

The authority also used gray water to reduce the temperature of cooling towers and a smart irrigation system that reduces water consumption by 60 percent compared to traditional methods.

Engineer Muammar Al Kathiri, Executive Director of the Engineering and Sustainability Sector at DIES, said, “The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority has succeeded in achieving remarkable progress and strong performance at the level of commitment and leadership by meeting sustainability standards, in a way that meets the directives of the wise leadership aimed at building a sustainable future and reflects our keenness and commitment to promoting a culture of sustainability.” These record results are in line with our continuous keenness to contribute to Dubai’s economic growth process by improving Dubai’s competitiveness and global economic position and enhancing its economic environment and system that attracts foreign direct investment, business institutions and investors.

Al Kathiri added: “This year, as in previous years, we will be committed to achieving the goals of the Year of Sustainability announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and we will continue to ensure a friendly business environment, preserve natural resources, and achieve the highest levels of operational efficiency to build a better and more prosperous future.

It should be noted that these exceptional results come within the framework of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority’s commitment to achieving the goals of the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality 2050 in the UAE, which seeks to reduce emissions and climate neutrality by 2050, thus contributing to the consolidation of the country’s position as an ideal destination for living, working and establishing thriving communities.