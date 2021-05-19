Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Health Fund of the Dubai Health Authority announced new projects and initiatives, which will begin to be implemented during the coming period, as part of its plan to develop services provided to humanitarian cases, as part of a package of treatment and humanitarian programs implemented by the fund, in cooperation with a number of government and private institutions and charitable institutions.

“One of the most important new projects is to work on organ transplantation, specifically kidneys, which is an initiative aimed at covering the costs of cases that are unable to bear the costs of transplantation,” said Salem Muhammad bin Lahij, the fund manager.

He pointed out that this initiative will reduce dialysis operations, which take time and effort from patients, and the health sector bears large sums, pointing out that the issue has been studied and a package to support kidney transplantation has been developed, from which 10 patients can benefit at the present time as a first stage.

He stated that the preparation for operations, counting patients and donors, and taking the remaining procedural and logistical steps necessary to implement this initiative, had begun.

He pointed out that the fund decided to provide the necessary financial support for many medical and scientific research and medical innovations, as a priority that has strengthened its role in the medical changes that the world is rapidly going through in the health field in general and the medical aspect in particular.

He stated that the HMO will implement specific programs to treat patients, the most prominent of which is the sustainability of treatment and access to service for long periods of time for chronic and difficult diseases.

He announced the development of a special initiative for heart patients as part of the “Save a Heart” initiative for cardiac catheterization patients, whereby a full 6-month package will be provided to treat and perform catheterization for heart patients who meet the conditions and criteria set by the Fund, in cooperation with the medical authorities that conduct the surgery. .

He explained that this package will also include bearing the costs of x-rays, analyzes, the rehabilitation process after the operation, and the follow-up of patients after the operation.

He stated that more than 206 patients being treated in Dubai Health Authority hospitals benefited from the fund’s initiatives from the beginning of this year until the end of last March, indicating that the total value of the humanitarian aid provided by the Dubai Health Authority to insolvent patients during the past three years reached 340 million 307 thousand And 464 dirhams benefited 102 thousand and 331 people, representing 50 nationalities.

He said: “The value of this aid during the past year amounted to 216 million 360 thousand and 861 dirhams, of which 23,942 patients benefited, and in 2019 it reached 55 million and 18 thousand and 588 dirhams, of which 32 thousand 861 patients benefited, and in 2018 it amounted to 68 million and 928 thousand dirhams benefiting from it. 45,528 sick ».

He dealt with the most important initiatives and treatment programs implemented by the Fund during the last period, in cooperation with strategic partners, including the “Help” program, through which treatment assistance was provided, amounting to 47 million and 110 thousand dirhams, from which 3997 patients benefited.

He referred to the therapeutic initiatives for insolvent patients that the authority is implementing through the Health Fund, and in cooperation with its strategic partners, such as the “Eyes” initiative, the “Treating Mental Illnesses” initiative, the “Save a Heart” initiative, the volunteer clinic, and the “Treating Kidney Patients” initiative. .

Ibn Lahej explained that during the past three years, the authority provided humanitarian aid worth 933,519 dirhams as part of the good treatment program for the eyes initiative, in cooperation with the Noor Dubai Foundation, which benefited 81 patients. It also provided assistance to insolvent patients within the mental illness initiative, at a value of 223 thousand and 691 dirhams, from which 126 patients benefited, while the value of the treatment aid provided by the authority within the initiative: “Save a Heart” amounted to 4 million 984 thousand and 612 dirhams, of which 206 patients benefited. The authority provided it as part of the “Kidney” initiative, during the past two years, 651,777 dirhams, from which 49 patients benefited.

The total value of the aid provided by the authority as part of the “voluntary clinic” initiative during the past three years amounted to one million and 441 thousand dirhams, from which 61 patients benefited. The Director of the Health Fund at the Dubai Health Authority indicated that the value of the aid provided by the authority through 14 drug programs, including 49 medicinal items, amounted to 241 million and 258 thousand dirhams, of which 2,462 patients benefited.

15 million dirhams

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Health Fund has contributed 15 million dirhams to the Covid-19 committee, referring to the initiatives implemented by the fund in cooperation with strategic partners during the pandemic, including the initiative: “Connect you” in cooperation with a drug program, through which medicines were delivered to Patients with chronic diseases during the closure period at the beginning of the pandemic, in cooperation with the Authority’s Pharmaceutical Services Department and pharmaceutical companies.