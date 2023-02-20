The Public Debt Management Office of the Department of Finance in the Government of Dubai announced the payment of Islamic sukuk worth $750 million (about two billion and 755 million dirhams), which were issued on January 30, 2013 under the sukuk issuance program.

The office also announced the early repayment of additional Islamic sukuk at a value of $300 million (about one billion and one hundred million dirhams) four years before its maturity date.

The office stated that the sukuk were fully recovered after payment of the total amounts required for the holders of these sukuk, along with the profits due.

He added that the aforementioned sukuk played an important role in financing infrastructure projects, especially the Dubai International Airport expansion project.

The Director General of the Department of Finance, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, said that the Dubai government’s keenness to pay its financial obligations on their due dates, and the government’s willingness to pay part of those obligations before their due date, reflects the image of the government’s financial stability, and its keenness to achieve its clear strategy in managing financial risks. .

For his part, Executive Director of the Public Debt Management Office, Rashid Ali bin Aboud Al Falasi, indicated that the strong performance of public revenues in the fiscal year 2022, resulting from the growth of the emirate’s economy, contributed to supporting the government’s drive to enhance the characteristics of the public debt portfolio by reducing financial obligations and costs. Finance, stressing that this step stems from the strategy of sustainability of the public debt of the office.

“This payment comes within the goal of the Public Debt Management Office to significantly reduce the public debt of the Dubai government in the short term,” he said.

The Public Debt Management Office was established last year based on Law No. 8 of 2022, which was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the matter of regulating the public debt of the Dubai government.