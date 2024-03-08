The Dubai Government Media Office said: Due to the expectation that the country will be affected by strong weather instability from this evening, Friday, March 8, to noon, Sunday, March 10, accompanied by very heavy rains with lightning, thunder, and sometimes hail, leading to the accumulation of water and the flow of sweeping valleys, and the flooding of some… Dams, strong wind gusts accompanied by cumulus clouds, low horizontal visibility, and the flying of some solid objects. We invite the public to:

– It is necessary to stay away from areas where water collects and flood streams, and avoid going to the sea.

– ⁠Avoid gatherings that may hinder the work of the competent agencies.

– The necessity of staying at home and not going out except for necessary cases.

– It is necessary to secure property and park vehicles in safe, elevated places away from pools of water, especially with the expectation of hailstones.

We also call on all members of society to follow news from official sources and avoid circulating rumours.