The second session of the Dubai Future Forum kicks off today, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The agenda of the forum, organized by the Dubai Future Foundation at the Museum of the Future, includes 70 dialogue sessions, keynote speeches, and workshops over two days, during which more than 150 speakers from the UAE and countries around the world will participate, presenting their visions about the future of the most important key sectors, such as space, sustainability, environment, and energy. Food, health, medicine, education, technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy, government work, and many others.

The forum, which is the largest global gathering of future experts and designers, hosts more than 2,500 specialists in vital future sectors from 100 countries, as well as about 100 international institutions and organizations specialized in the fields of future design.

First day activities

The activities of the first day of the Dubai Future Forum include a key session by the Secretary-General and CEO of the World Energy Council, Dr. Angela Wilkinson, during which she discusses the transformation of the energy sector and future scenarios.

The forum will also host a special dialogue session in which Emirati astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri will participate, along with a group of astronauts from Russia and the United States of America, and they will be interviewed by Jane Witherspoon from Euronews.

On the first day, Adam Kahane, director of Rios Partners, and Paul Savo, assistant professor at Stanford University, will also participate in a dialogue session about how future forecasting experts think.

This is followed by a keynote speech by Sarah D’Avanzo, Head of the Customer Experience Sector at the Pierre Fabre Foundation, during which she reviews the contribution of augmented reality technologies in exploring the future of biodiversity.

The Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, will participate, along with the Director of the Partnerships Department at COP28, Sabreen Rahman, the Negotiator for Technology, Science and Innovation Affairs at COP28, Asiya Al Shehhi, and the Senior Advisor and Managing Director for Energy Affairs. To the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, David Livingston. They are interviewed by Planet’s Chief Impact Officer, Andrew Zolli.

The activities of the first day will witness 16 sessions focusing on four main themes, including reimagining nature, empowering future generations, the relationship between humans and machines, and transformations in human life. These sessions address various topics, such as “What is the currency of the future?”, “New innovation in the energy sectors,” “The role of strategic foresight in developing balanced future policies,” “Preparing for the era of artificial intelligence,” and “The future of societies in light of increasing “World Population,” “Discussing the Challenges of Feeding Billions of People,” “What is Our Duty to Future Generations?”, “Can Technology Be Accountable for Its Decisions?”, “Global Shifts in the Concept of Wealth and Economic Value,” and “The Potential of Unlimited Space Energy”, “What is the True Meaning of a Positive Future?”, “Will Wearable Technology Give Us a New Sixth Sense?”, “Who is in Charge of the Internet?”, and “Intelligence-Based Climate Technologies “Artificial”, “Developing forecasting tools to design the future of generations”, and “How can governments employ tools for forecasting the future?”

Activities of the second day

The activities of the second day of the Dubai Future Forum begin with a dialogue session during which the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, discusses ways to develop sustainable policies that meet the aspirations of future generations, and is interviewed by the Leader of the Change Making Team for Public Affairs and International Relations in the Office of the Commissioner for Future Generations in Wales, Jacob Alice. This is followed by a keynote speech delivered by the CEO of the Open Water Foundation, Dr. Mary Lou Gibson, in which she reviews the revolution in the medical diagnosis and treatment sector.

The second day will also host a session entitled “What does the future hold for us?”, in which the expert in anticipating the healthy and sustainable future at the ALOHAS Foundation, Regner Yetev, Professor Mark Buckley, the founder and CEO of Thought for Food, Christine Gold, and the CEO The Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research, Dr. Asmahan Al-Wafi, and they are interviewed by the Executive Director of Foresight and Imagining the Future at the Dubai Future Foundation, Dr. Patrick Nowak. The forum will also witness a session to discuss quantum computing and how it has transformed from science fiction into a reality that will change the world, in which Weir Li, founder and CEO of StrangeWorks, will speak.

This is followed by a session entitled “The Science of Foresight in Corporate Decision Making,” in which the Director of Future Science at the LEGO Group, Joanna Lenkova, the Director of Foresight at McDonald’s, Joanna Lepore, and the Head of Strategic Foresight at Jaguar Land Rover, Benjamin Moncrieff, will speak. They will be interviewed by Dr. Aaron Maniam from Oxford university. The activities of the second day will also witness a dialogue session to discuss “To what extent have expectations of the past been fulfilled?”, during which the Deputy Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, Majed Al-Mansouri, and the Acting Head of the Knowledge Production Department at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Karen Melbourne, and Abdullah Al-Mulla, from the MULA Foundation, will speak. Dr. Thomas Marks, Director of Marks Clil, and Brendan McGittrick, Creative Director at the Museum of the Future, are interviewed by Dr. Christine Alford, Director of the Exploration Museum at the University of South Australia. Specialized sessions during the second day also discuss various other topics.

Workshops

The agenda of the first day of the Dubai Future Forum includes a group of workshops that address several topics, most notably “How to become a future expert?”, and a Dubai government workshop on scenario planning, legislating advanced artificial intelligence systems to serve humanity, and in-depth opinions on the region’s future and its promising opportunities. Activating partnerships between cities to achieve climate neutrality, and successful Arab experiences to anticipate the future. The workshops on the second day also include topics such as “Utilizing anticipating the future in personal development,” “Launching the UNICEF report on youth,” “The role of women in the decision-making process,” “Lessons learned from anticipating the future,” and “ The Art of Creative Writing for Future Stories,” and “What Can We Learn from Uganda and Colombia?”