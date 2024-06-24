The Dubai Financial Market announced the results of the quarterly periodic review of the general index and the Islamic index sample, and the application of the new weights for the stocks included in the two indices, starting today.

Based on Dubai Financial Market data, 4 companies accounted for about 40% of the total weight of the general index: “Dewa” with a share of 10%, “Dubai Islamic” with a weight of 10%, “Emaar Properties” with 10%, and “Emirates NBD.” By 10%.

“Dubai Commercial” stock came in fifth place with a weight of 6.08%, then “Emaar Development” 5.08%, “Dubai Investments” 5.06%, “SALIC” 4.73%, “Mashreq” 4.69%, “Air Arabia” 4.61%, and “Dubai” 4.73%. “4.24%, “Gulf Navigation” 3.19%, “Empower” 2.18%, and “Ajman Bank” 1.95%.

“Dubai Financial Market” stock ranked 15th with a weight of 1.62%, “Tabreed” 1.54%, “Aramex” 1.51%, “Parkin” 1.49%, “Deyaar” 1.46%, “Taleem” 1.38%, and “Tecom” 1.38%. “Union Properties” 1.15% and “Spinneys” 1.05%, while the rest of the companies came with shares less than 1%.

As for the weights of companies in the Dubai Financial Market Islamic Index, 3 stocks accounted for about 30% of the total index weight: “Dewa” with a 10% share, “Dubai Islamic” with a 10% share, and “Emaar Properties” with a 10% share.

“Emaar Development” shares came in fourth place with a weight of 6.99%, then “Dubai Investments” 6.97%, “SALIC” 6.51%, “Air Arabia” 6.36%, “Du” 5.84%, “Gulf Navigation” 4.39%, and “Empower” 3%. “Ajman Bank” 2.68%, “Dubai Financial Market” 2.23%, “Al Salam Bahrain” 2.13%, and “Tabreed” 2.12%.

The weight of “Aramex” shares in the Islamic index was 2.07%, “Parkin” 2.05%, “Deyaar” 2.02%, “GFH” 1.96%, “Taleem” 1.9%, “Tecom” 1.9%, and “Union Properties” 1.58%. %, “Dubai Taxi” 1.14%, “Amanat” 1.22%, “Drake & Scull” 1.16%, and “Dubai Refreshments” 1.06%, while the rest of the companies came with shares less than 1%.