Dubai (Union)

Dubai International Financial Center, one of the most prominent destinations of modern life in Dubai, confirmed its commitment to providing value-added services to its vibrant business community, which includes more than 160 nationalities, similar to Salem Smart, whose integrated and smart services included an easy and fast journey for customers to complete medical examinations and extract Results, completion of residency and identity transactions.

The Dubai International Financial Center announced the expansion of the Salem Smart Center for support services and facilities to complete residency and identity transactions for residents, through the customer service center of the Dubai International Financial Center. In the framework of joint efforts with both the Dubai International Financial Center and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Salem Center provides Smart services enhance the shortening of the customer’s journey and reduce the waiting period required for the issuance of the Emirates ID card, by providing appointment service using the “biometric” data of the eye and face fingerprints, on the same day or the next day, with the aim of speeding up the completion of transactions, including the process of obtaining a residence visa.

This service provides advantages that enhance the efficiency of services provided to customers, especially new residents in Dubai, where they can shorten the time taken to complete the issuance of the Emirates ID card in a period not exceeding three weeks. The center also provides an area of ​​​​12,000 square feet in the Dubai International Financial Center, which It has world-class modern facilities and its adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, robot systems and digital technology, all of which ensure an easy and fast journey for medical examinations, extracting results, and completing residency and identity transactions, in a period not exceeding 30 minutes.

Alia Al Zarooni, Chief Operating Officer of the Dubai International Financial Center Authority, said: “In the Dubai International Financial Center, we are interested in providing seamless and integrated services to more than 39,000 employees working within the center, and visitors alike. The Salem Smart Center plays a pivotal role in improving the experience of our growing community by adopting the latest technology.” Smart services in the field of healthcare to simplify the procedures for issuing residency and identity transactions, provided by the customer service center of the Dubai International Financial Center.

For his part, Sanjay Verma, CEO of Smart Salem Company, said: We are proud of the continuous support from the Dubai government, and in turn we will continue to make more efforts and facilities to complete the medical examination and residency procedures for residents in the emirate. The medical fitness test is an essential step for anyone wishing to obtain residency. We are working to enrich this experience and enhance the effectiveness of its implementation for all residents and real estate investors.