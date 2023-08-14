The Dubai Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections affiliated to the National Elections Committee confirmed, during its meeting today, its full readiness to receive members of the electoral bodies wishing to run for the (fifth) edition of the Federal National Council elections from August 15 to 18, 2023, who are unable to submit their candidacy applications. Through the remote registration platform, through the website of the National Elections Commission or its smart application.

The Chairman of the Emirate of Dubai for the Federal National Council Elections, Issa Muhammad Khalifa Al Mutaiwee, expressed his confidence in increasing the number of members of the electoral bodies wishing to run for the upcoming National Council elections 2023, as a result of the growing community awareness of the importance of participation in the electoral process, which is considered a fundamental pillar for the development of Emirati society and the realization of its aspirations. Pointing out that about half of the list of the Electoral Commission for the Emirate of Dubai is from the youth category.

Al-Mutaiwee said, “The total number of members of the Electoral College for the Emirate of Dubai reached 73,574 people, of whom the category of women constitutes 55%, while the category of young people under the age of 40 years constitutes 46% of them, and those between the ages of 40 and 60 years constitute 38%, While the percentage of those over the age of 60 was 16%.

Al Mutaiwee added: “The headquarters of the Dubai Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections at the Dubai World Trade Center (Hatta Hall) receives those wishing to run for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, who were unable to register through the electronic registration platform through the website or smart application of the committee from From eight in the morning until four in the afternoon during the four days available for submitting applications for candidacy.

Al-Mutaiwee indicated that the committee provided free parking lots and guiding signs inside and outside the headquarters to ensure smooth and easy access for members of electoral bodies who wish to run for elections, in addition to the presence of a qualified executive team with a high degree of readiness to receive members of electoral bodies, assist them and answer all their inquiries, whether at the headquarters of the committee. Or by phone (04 3064746) or by e-mail [email protected].

Al-Mutaiwee called on members of the electoral bodies to activate their account in the digital identity while verifying that their names are included in the list through the website of the National Elections Commission, before going to the headquarters of the committee or submitting applications for candidacy through the website, stressing the need for members of electoral bodies to fully adhere to the executive instructions issued by the committee. National Elections.

The Dubai Emirate Elections Committee affiliated to the National Elections Committee seeks to contribute to the success of the electoral process by providing a civilized electoral atmosphere that reflects the modern image of the UAE, through general supervision of the conduct of the elections, approving the formation of sub-committees, defining their tasks and competencies, and contributing to the efforts of Raising awareness and education related to elections, and setting guidelines for the conduct of the electoral process.

The Emirate of Dubai Elections Committee works to provide the forms related to the electoral process, coordinate with the municipality of the emirate to determine the electoral campaign locations for the candidates, propose the headquarters of the polling centers committees in the emirate in coordination with the Election Management Committee, determine the locations for holding seminars and meetings conducted by the candidates, and monitor the application of the rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate. Submitting reports and observations regarding any violation to the Election Management Committee, in addition to receiving the final list of the electoral commission from the National Elections Commission, and providing the candidates with it if they so request.