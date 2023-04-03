The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, announced the formation of the Dubai Youth Council for the sixth session 2023-2025. decision and invest their energies in supporting the future directions of the Emirate and consolidating the development model presented by the Emirate economically, socially and intellectually.

The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai affirmed its confidence in the ability of the Dubai Youth Council to create opportunities and devise solutions that meet future requirements and needs to achieve the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and presenting youth models to be emulated in thought, leadership, dialogue and tolerance that characterize Dubai society and the UAE in general.

momentum

For his part, Minister of Culture and Youth Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi said: “Emirati youth constituted a driving force to consolidate the march of the union, so that we witness today a young generation capable of competing and achieving the most important achievements, armed with basic knowledge and expertise that support the development process in the country.”

His Excellency added: “Through the youth councils, we aim to create a dynamic platform whose mission is to enhance the capabilities of youth and enable them to actively contribute to meeting the national aspirations of the UAE and its strategic goals. To launch initiatives and programs that embody the leadership’s vision of creating an aware generation of young people who are aware of the importance of their role in achieving the aspirations and goals of the state.”

efficiencies

In turn, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said: “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirm that successful governments are those that forge firm and solid partnerships with youth. It enables them to actively engage in all sectors, so that they work to achieve the higher goals of their countries and societies, with their capabilities of communication, openness and interaction with changes and developments, keeping abreast of the latest economic models and modern technologies, and adapting them to serve their society and their country.”

Al Basti added: “We congratulate the members for joining the Dubai Youth Council, as they have proven their competence during the nomination, evaluation and selection processes, and today their mission begins to activate their role as a fundamental pillar in the development and progress process, and to involve them in decision-making and policies that meet the needs of their counterparts, and for our part, we are working to provide multiple communication platforms To listen to the proposals and aspirations of young people of different nationalities that are based in Dubai, and to ensure their active participation in the process of continuous development and sustainable development.

membership

The new formation of the Dubai Youth Council for the 2023-2025 session includes: Abdullah Majid Al-Hathboor Al-Rumaithi, Afra Sultan Al-Suwaidi, Rashid Muhammad Al-Zarouni, Hassan Khaled Sabt, Hind Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Salem Saqr Majid Saqr Al-Marri, and Hind Saeed Muhammad Matar Al-Ketbi.