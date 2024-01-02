The Dubai Events Calendar – the city's official platform for events – revealed a variety of events, live concerts, entertainment, social and sports activities for Dubai residents and visitors in conjunction with the beginning of the new year.

The most prominent events during the month of January 2024 include the Al Quoz Arts Festival, the annual Dubai Desert Classic Championship, a comedy show by artist Michael McIntyre, and the much-awaited return of Ed Sheeran’s concerts.

The list of the most prominent events taking place in Dubai during the month of January includes the “Dubai Shopping Festival”, which continues until January 14 with its distinguished events, offers, raffles and prizes, as Dubai's shopping centers, shopping destinations and city attractions witness a turnout by residents and visitors of the city to enjoy what the city offers them during… This season.

Al Quoz Arts Festival, for its eleventh session, will return to Alserkal Avenue on January 27 and 28 to present performances for art lovers. The festival includes a selection of workshops, exhibitions and live music performances, as well as a variety of activities for children, with the possibility of bringing pets with them to the event. .

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the most important literary celebration in the region that celebrates the written and written word, will kick off from January 31 to February 6 at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City, where the next edition of the festival prepares book lovers of all ages with a distinctive interactive program that brings together the most famous writers. And creative people and thinkers from around the world, giving them the opportunity to communicate and participate in a group of new workshops and inspiring discussions.

The emirate will witness the launch of the “Dubai Marathon 2024” on January 7, which is one of the largest annual sporting events in the region, during which competitors have the opportunity to run on a distinctive track that passes through the most prominent landmarks of Dubai, including “Madinat Jumeirah” and “Burj Al Arab.” The event provides two options. To participate based on the skill levels of applicants, they are the 42 km and 10 km races… while families can participate in the 4 km race.

The Dubai Invitational Golf Championship will be held on the courses of the Dubai Creek Resort from January 11 to 14. This tournament will witness the participation of Rory McIlroy, ranked second in the world, and more than 60 professional players competing with 60 amateur golfers to win valuable tournament prizes. Along with many distinguished players, business leaders and celebrities.

Dubai also hosts the “Hankook 24 Hour Challenge,” the second largest car racing series in the world, which lasts 24 hours at the Dubai Autodrome circuit on January 27 and 28. This famous car race hosts an elite group of talented drivers at the international level, as well as About the intense competition between a number of luxury brands such as Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and others.

The “Rugby Sevens Challenge” series, sponsored by HSBC, will be held at The Sevens Stadium from January 12 to 14, and will witness the participation of rugby players from all over the world, competing with each other to reserve a seat in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

With the launch of the Dubai Desert Classic Championship at the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club, Rory McIlroy will make his second appearance on the Dubai courses during the year 2024, as he seeks to become the first player to win the tournament title four times… while a distinguished group of players will participate in the tournament. Includes top 20 players in the world such as Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and others.

January 21 is an ideal time for running enthusiasts who are looking forward to finishing the highly anticipated race with the inaugural session of the “Burj2Burj” half marathon, which welcomes runners to race a distance of 21.1 km from “Burj Al Arab” to “Burj Khalifa”.

The inaugural session of the Dubai Football Challenge Cup 2024 will witness the Wuhan Three Towns, Saudi Al-Ahly, Zamalek and Raja Sports clubs competing in the Champions Challenge event, which will be held at Al Maktoum Stadium in the period between January 26 and 28, where a number of players will participate in the awaited football event. Stars like Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximan and others.

The “Dubai Ringtones” event returns from January 5 to 14 to celebrate the most prominent local and regional talents in a number of Dubai’s most famous destinations, including “Al Khawaneej Promenade,” “Al Seef,” “Box Park,” “Bluewaters Island,” and “Dubai Festival City.” Mall, Last Exit Al Khawaneej and DX Bike near Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, where this event caters to the tastes of music lovers of various genres, including rock, pop and Bollywood music.

Dubai Culture is preparing to launch the third session of the “Al Marmoom Festival: Film in the Desert” from January 12 to 21 in the desert “Al Marmoom Reserve,” where movie lovers can enjoy this unique platform and watch the most important works of local and regional directors, in addition to participating in a package. Activities in a wonderful family atmosphere.

Children can watch their beloved characters from the “Paw Patrol” series in the “Festival Bay” area in “Dubai Festival City Mall” from January 12 to 28, where the “Paw Patrol Festival” is held, inspired by the famous series. While the artist Majid Al-Muhandis will perform a party. Singing on the “Coca-Cola Arena” stage on January 12th… British comedian Michael McIntyre will present his famous show “Laugh with Michael McIntyre” on the “Coca-Cola Arena” stage on January 13th.

On January 14th, the KPOP band will perform the Overdose concert at the Coca-Cola Arena, while English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform two evenings at The Sevens Stadium on January 19 as part of his world tour. The Saudi artist will present Khaled Abdel Rahman on January 19th held a concert at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Opera will host the famous Italian musician Ludovico Einaudi to present a range of amazing performances from January 19 to 21.

Dubai Opera will also present performances of the play The Little Prince to the public from January 25 to 28, which is one of the most beloved stories among children around the world.

The global show “Marvel World” will be held at the “Coca-Cola Arena” stage from January 25 to February 4, while “Bla Bla Dubai” will host a live concert by the famous pop rock band “One Republic” on January 25.

In conjunction with the pleasant weather of this month of January, Expo City Dubai will host the “Break the Block” festival – a platform that brings together a number of the brightest international musicians – including DJ Nightmares On Wax, Shadi Moglaa and others, on January 26.