The Dubai Events Insurance Committee confirmed the completion of all its preparations to receive Eid Al-Adha, explaining that it has developed an integrated plan for the work of public administrations and police stations, to enhance security and safety and provide all means of comfort for citizens, residents and visitors during the Eid holiday, by intensifying patrols of all kinds on the internal and external roads of the emirate. And the field presence of various specialized teams.

This came during the press conference held by the committee, today at the Armani Burj Khalifa Hotel, to announce the details of the procedures plan for securing the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, headed by His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Chairman of the Events Insurance Committee in Dubai. In the presence of Eng. Maitha bin Uday, Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Major General Dr. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, and Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Waste and Sanitation Agency and Head of the Emergency and Crisis Team of Dubai Municipality, and Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Brigadier General Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police, Colonel Firas Mohammed Belhasa, Director of Operations Department of Dubai Civil Defense, and Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Group Operations in ” Emaar Properties”, a number of officers, committee members, and a group of media professionals.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi stressed that the Events Insurance Committee has great experience in managing and securing events and events, and works according to the highest standards and practices that will ensure a happy experience for Dubai residents in various celebrations, events and holidays, and that the Emirate of Dubai was and still will remain impressive in its organization of events. And securing holidays that witness an increase in the number of the public and the level of security and safety, which is the important pillar for society’s sense of happiness and quality of life.

Major General Al-Ghaithi added that the security plan for Dubai Police’s readiness to receive Eid Al-Adha is to secure all mosques and large chapels in which Eid prayers are held in the emirate, and to publish patrols in all roads, vital and tourist areas, commercial centers and open markets to enhance security and safety measures, reduce congestion and achieve Streamlining traffic through joint work and cooperation between the General Traffic Department of Dubai Police and its partners in the Roads and Transport Authority, who work side by side in all events and occasions.

Major General Al-Ghaithi indicated that the security plan for Eid Al-Adha includes the provision of 3,500 policemen, 465 security patrols, 66 traffic sergeants, 165 lifeguards on Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 10 marine rescue boats, 17 land rescue patrols, 2 helicopters, and 29 bicycle patrols. air, 5 operating rooms, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, 75 civil defense vehicles, 24 small cranes, 2 CBRN responder vehicles, and 798 security men from private companies.

Major General Al-Ghaithi confirmed the readiness of the Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations to receive emergency communications 24 hours a day, and work to ensure the arrival of the relevant police teams as soon as possible in response to urgent calls and emergency cases, calling on the public to call 901 for non-emergency cases and call the number 999 for emergency cases, and use the “Police Eye” service in the Dubai Police smart application to report any observations or violations.

Major General Al-Ghaithi called on members of the public to adhere to the speed limits set on the roads, and not to spoil the joy of Eid with high speeds, in order to avoid the occurrence of traffic accidents, and the resulting serious physical, psychological and material damage. approach them.

Major General Al-Ghaithi also appealed to beachgoers to take caution, focus, and pay attention to children in beaches, swimming pools, and all public and vital places, as well as emphasizing the users of bicycles and four-wheel drive vehicles in desert areas to exercise caution and drive with caution and attention without increasing speeds.

Major General Al-Ghaithi called on parents and guardians not to allow their children to play and play with fireworks during the holiday, in order to preserve the safety of their lives, given the dangers of fireworks, and the injuries they cause that may result in burns and various deformities that lead to permanent disabilities, in addition to causing fires. Threatening the safety of life and property, and causing material and environmental damage.

For her part, Eng. Maitha bin Uday appreciated the efforts of the Events Insurance Committee in the emirate led by Dubai Police, stressing the close strategic partnership with all members of the committee, and their role in the success of organizing major events in the Emirate of Dubai.

Engineer Maitha bin Uday explained that the role of the Roads and Transport Authority is to manage and facilitate traffic, and to provide transportation services to the public at the highest level during the celebrations of Eid Al-Adha in the Emirate of Dubai.

She said that the Roads and Transport Authority has harnessed all its capabilities to develop an advanced and integrated system that enables it to manage traffic, and provide transport services with high efficiency and at the highest level through four main axes, namely: First, monitoring and managing traffic and transport systems through the unified control center and the Dubai Smart Traffic Systems Center. Equipped with the latest technologies and smart systems, traffic control, light signals and electronic boards, and the provision of transport services to keep pace with the volume of demand, and secondly, the provision of integrated transportation services to the public, including metro, tram, buses, taxis and directional signs, which enable the public to reach the event site easily and comfortably, thirdly, raising awareness The public and provide direct support to inquire about operational plans, traffic management and transportation services provided during the event through the communication channels available in the authority. Managing traffic and dealing with emergency situations, distributed on the ground within a comprehensive communication plan in coordination with the concerned authorities in the emirate, such as Dubai Police, Ambulance, Civil Defense and the organizing agencies, led by Emaar.

Engineer Maitha bin Uday told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the authority plans major events and events in coordination with partners, and the visual movement is monitored through 7 control centers, which are coordinated and integrated through the unified control center, which has been linked to the Dubai Police General Command through In order to ensure coordination and integration of plans.

And she pointed out that the authority has more than 100 metro vehicles serving the public, nearly 1,300 buses, more than 11,000 taxis, and more than 9,000 limousines at the service of the public, and has allocated more than 180 engineers, observers, inspectors and technicians around the clock to manage traffic. And to ensure the smoothness and integration of mobility.

She added that the RTA’s readiness is represented by 7 control centers to monitor traffic and public transportation, 102 trains, 56 marine transport means, 180 monitors and supervisors of public buses and taxis, 11,621 taxis, 9,135 luxury limousines, 1,398 buses, and 10 traffic diversions. .

Engineer Maitha bin Uday advised the public to use public transportation, as the traffic management plan for the Eid al-Adha holiday focuses on providing the metro and public buses in a way that helps the public to reach the venues of the events easily and easily, and to cooperate by following the instructions and instructions at the event sites, and describing private vehicles in the designated parking spaces. To stand in the event area.

For his part, Major General Dr. Adel Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Jabal Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, said that the police stations have an integrated plan with the committee and with the partners of each center to provide services and enhance security and security, as well as Dubai Police through 20 smart police stations providing their smart services on Around the clock, in addition to the Mounted Police Station, which provides support to all areas in Dubai through mounted patrols that are located in hard-to-reach places, as well as the Ports Police Station, calling on community members not to neglect and leave valuables in vehicles in a remarkable manner so that there is no room for Whoever begged himself to steal it, stressing that the police stations are working with all their capabilities to enhance security and safety in all residential and tourist areas in Dubai.

Engineer Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Waste and Sanitation Agency, Head of the Emergency and Crisis Team of Dubai Municipality, called on the community to use the applications for sacrifices provided by Dubai Municipality with the aim of facilitating and planning the sacrifice process during the Eid period, stressing that Dubai Municipality has developed a set of plans related to hygiene and health. And safety, as well as the integrated plan with the Insurance Committee, in order to ensure the health and safety of the community in restaurants and hotels, since the holidays are very popular, so the municipality teams work with double effort during these holidays.

In turn, His Excellency Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, thanked all partners in the committee for this great effort and high level of joint coordination, explaining that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services aims to respond quickly to save people’s lives, which is a noble and noble matter, and seeks through the possibilities that It was prepared, in coordination with the Dubai Police and partners, to be present to serve the community in the main areas of the emirate that witness great crowds on holidays, as well as in various regions.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the Eid holiday coincided with the summer and school holidays, so the General Traffic Department prepared an integrated plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in various areas in Dubai, including the streets of Dubai airports, “departures and arrivals.” In coordination with partners at Dubai airports, as well as in prayer areas, the area where slaughterhouses are located, in coordination with Dubai Municipality, and in the various streets of the emirate, including the main tourist areas.

Colonel Firas Mohammed Belhasa, Director of Operations Department, Dubai Civil Defense, said: We, in coordination and joint work with the committee, are fully prepared for the holiday, as the civil defense provides 923 officers and personnel, as well as 75 vehicles with the aim of enhancing joint efforts with all partners in the Eid holiday, calling on community members to The importance of being alert and not misusing or neglecting “incense burners” in homes, which may cause fires, wishing them safety.

For his part, Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Group Operations at Emaar Properties, said that Emaar is ready for the Eid holiday, with an integrated plan and in coordination with the partners in the committee. They visit malls, and our goal is for the visitor to enjoy the best times during the holiday.