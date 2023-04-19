The Dubai Police General Command confirmed the completion of its preparations to welcome Eid Al-Fitr through an action plan for all public departments and police stations, through which it seeks to intensify patrols of all kinds on the internal and external roads of the emirate to enhance its field presence in order to provide all means of comfort to citizens, residents and visitors.

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Chairman of the Events Insurance Committee in Dubai, confirmed that the Events Insurance Committee is ready to receive Eid Al-Fitr through an integrated security plan that includes securing all mosques and large chapels in which Eid prayers are held in the emirate, and publishing Patrols in roads, vital and tourist areas, commercial centers and open markets to enhance security and safety measures, reduce congestion and achieve a smooth traffic flow through joint work and cooperation between the General Traffic Department of Dubai Police and its partners in the Roads and Transport Authority, who work side by side in all events and events. .

Al-Ghaithi explained that the security plan for Eid Al-Fitr includes the provision of 66 traffic sergeants, 798 security men from private companies, 165 lifeguards on the shores of Dubai, 14 marine security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, 10 marine rescue boats, 4,387 policemen, and 29 bicycle patrols. aerial vehicles, 465 security patrols, 75 civil defense vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols.

Major General Al-Ghaithi affirmed the readiness of the Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations to receive emergency communications 24 hours a day, and to work to ensure the arrival of the specialized police teams as soon as possible in response to urgent calls and emergency cases, directing the public to call 901 for non-emergency cases and call the number 999 for emergency cases, and resorting to the “Police Eye” service in the Dubai Police smart application to report any observations or violations.