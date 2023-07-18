With the start of its summer season for the year 2023, the “#Dubai_Destinations” campaign has issued its first guide for this season, which focuses mainly on the most popular sites and activities in this period of the year, which are the beaches and areas where you can enjoy activities and marine and water sports that are distinguished It has Dubai, with all the facilities, services and capabilities it provides, all of which aim to help its visitors and visitors from inside and outside the country to spend wonderful times with family and friends.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, the organizer of the Dubai Destinations campaign, said: “The campaign, in cooperation with many government and semi-governmental agencies, as well as creative content developers, continues to focus on the most prominent areas that give Dubai its distinction. It contributes to achieving the goal set by the wise leadership to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and visit.The topics that the campaign focuses on vary within its different seasons and in a manner appropriate to the events that the campaign accompanies in those seasons, with the aim of shedding light on the many attractions spread across the various vital areas of Dubai. To expand the circle of awareness about it and to enable visitors to see what they can enjoy in terms of activities and events throughout the year.

The first guide to the summer season for Dubai’s destinations, with its distinctive design that is in harmony with its content and inspired by the connection of summer seasons with the sea, sand and sky, begins with the section on Dubai’s open beaches, where swimming and other water sports that are popular with young and old can be enjoyed, including: Umm Suqeim Beach 1 and 2 , Palm West Beach, Dubai Islands Beach, JBR Beach, Al Sufouh, Kite Beach, Jumeirah 1, 2 and 3, and Al Mamzar Corniche and Al Mamzar Beaches.

The guide also includes a section on marine activities, including diving, pleasure boats, water skis, speed boats, paraceling, and aquariums in which diving can be practiced to enjoy marine creatures closely, and the guide provides digital links that provide information for places where these sports and water activities can be enjoyed. .

The guide also included information about the most preferred destinations among adults and children alike, which are the water parks, with their joy and happiness through the various activities and games that they include. The interactive guide from Dubai Destinations includes information about Legoland water parks, Aquaventure, Wild Wadi, Aqua Parks Leisure, Splash and Party, and Aqua Fun.





It is scheduled that the summer season of the Dubai Destinations Campaign will include the issuance of many interactive guides until the end of its current season at the end of next August, coinciding with the end of the summer holidays. The first guide for the summer season 2023 provided by Brand Dubai can be obtained through the link: https://branddubai.ae/Dubai_Summer_Gems.pdf

It is also possible to obtain the interactive guides for the “#DubaiDestinations” campaign, issued in both Arabic and English, via the link: https://www.dubaidestinations.ae/