Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The activities of the thirteenth edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival will be concluded tomorrow, with the main race being held for a distance of 120 km, with the participation of 170 riders representing the various equestrian clubs and stables in the country, and the race organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club, in the Dubai International City of Endurance, is sponsored by the strategic partner Emirates Airlines.

The main race brings the curtain down on the festival, which included 4 races with the participation of the elite knights and the most distinguished horses. The races for the categories of riders, mares, and special stables added more excitement, strength and competition in the festival that bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Preparations were completed to organize the final race, and the tracks were prepared and their colors defined to facilitate the task of the participants. Yesterday afternoon, veterinary checks of the horses and the weight of the riders were conducted to ensure that the conditions that must be met to participate.

Today, the F3 stables grabbed the spotlight and continued to shine in the festival after it dominated the first and second places, and succeeded in preserving the Al-Yamamah race, which is reserved for mares only for a distance of 120 km, for the second year in a row.

The knight, Saeed Ahmed Jaber Al-Harbi, on horseback «Corona», won first place in the race that witnessed the participation of 112 riders and riders, after covering the total distance within 4:17:55 hours, with an average speed of 27.92 km / hour, and came second by a part difference From the second, his stable companion, Amy Lewis, on board Tamia Drazone.

Ahmed Saleh Al-Shehhi came third on the “Arizona de Sau” rode of the Al-Bawadi stables at a time of 4:18:23 hours.

The race witnessed strong competition, and the “F3” stables were able to control the lead, starting from the third stage, and the champion Saeed Al-Harbi easily achieved the title after he and his companion in the stable, Amy Lewis, issued the last stage, and the efforts of the knight Ahmed Saleh Al-Shehhi, desperate to catch up with them, failed. , But the lead duo succeeded in completing the race first.

Following the conclusion of the race, Dr. Ghanem Muhammad Al-Hajri, Secretary-General of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and Muhammad Issa Al-Adhab, General Manager of the Dubai Equestrian Club, nominated the winners of the three cups.

Muhammad Issa Al-Adhab said: The race was successful and witnessed a large participation from the various stables that pushed their best mares to win the precious title.

He stressed that all preparations for the main race today, which is considered one of the most important events in the calendar, have been completed, and due to the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, only local knights will participate, in the interest of the organizing committee to reduce mixing because the safety of everyone is among the most important priorities of the committee, but we hope that after these circumstances are gone, the international riders will return. To participate.