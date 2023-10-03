The Dubai Emirate Committee has completed preparations to receive voters throughout the days of voting, whether early or main, to choose the members of the Federal National Council who will represent them under the “Blue Dome” in the eighteenth legislative term.

The committee set instructions for voters before starting to vote, as each voter must consider several things before casting his vote remotely, which are: first, verifying that his name is on the list of the electoral body for the emirate to which he belongs, second, registering with the digital identity (UAEPASS), and third, If you encounter any problem with remote voting, please contact the National Elections Commission’s call center at 600500005, or visit the nearest election center to it. Fourth, be sure to vote starting tomorrow until next Saturday, either by downloading the smart application for voting or by visiting the site

https://online.uaevoting.ae.

The voter in the 2023 Federal National Council elections has several rights, which are the right to run for membership in the Federal National Council if he meets the required legal conditions, the right to cast his vote in the elections, to choose whoever he wants from the candidates with complete freedom, and the right not to be exposed to improper electoral propaganda. Whether in terms of method, time or place, and not to be influenced in his choices by gifts in kind or material, and the right to obtain the assistance of the head of the polling center committee or one of its members to cast his vote properly in the elections if he is unable to vote himself, and the right to challenge someone. Candidates if he has acceptable reasons.