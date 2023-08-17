The Chairman of the Dubai Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, Issa Al-Mutaiwee, called on citizens wishing to run for candidacy to expedite registration, whether by attending the committee’s headquarters or through the website and smart application, and not to wait until the last hours of the specified deadline.

He added that expediting registration gives those wishing to run an opportunity to prepare the required papers and submit them smoothly during the specified registration period, without any challenges that may arise for them.

Al-Mutaiwee stated, on the second day of the registration period, which will end tomorrow, that the registration procedures are proceeding smoothly and easily, whether through the website or smart application or by attending the committee’s headquarters, stressing the importance of participating in the electoral process, which is considered a fundamental pillar for the development of Emirati society and achieving his ambitions.

The headquarters of the Dubai Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections in the Dubai World Trade Center (Hatta Hall) receives those wishing to run for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, who were unable to register through the electronic registration platform through the website or smart application of the committee during the days available to submit applications. candidacy.

The committee provides free parking and guiding signs inside and outside the headquarters to ensure the arrival of members of the electoral bodies who wish to run for elections, in addition to the presence of a qualified executive team with a high degree of readiness to receive members of the electoral bodies, assist them and answer their inquiries, whether at the headquarters of the committee or by phone (043064746) or By email: [email protected].

The Dubai Elections Committee works to provide forms for the electoral process, coordinates with the municipality of the emirate to determine the locations of the electoral campaigns for the candidates, proposes the headquarters of the polling centers committees in the emirate, places to hold seminars and meetings conducted by the candidates, monitors the application of the rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate and submits reports and observations regarding any violation. To the Election Management Committee, in addition to receiving the final electoral college list from the National Elections Commission.