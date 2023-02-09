The Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation held its first meeting for the year 2023, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, at the headquarters of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

The Board discussed the Foundation’s action plan aimed at improving health outcomes for individuals and society through the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving to enhance the Foundation’s core value of “Patients First”.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Directors of the Foundation: His Excellency Awad Saeed Al Ketbi, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, His Excellency Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shaibani, Prof. Dr. Ian Andrew Greer, Waleed Saeed Al Awadi, Mohamed Hassan Al Shehhi, Prof. Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, and Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met on the sidelines of the meeting with the Foundation’s work team, where their Highnesses praised the team’s efforts to serve people, advance the health sector in the emirate, enhance its sustainability and facilitate access to its services.