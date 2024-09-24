Not content with announcing a new special edition DualSense FortnitePlayStation has revealed three new colors for the controller PlayStation 5. Chroma’s collection will consist of Indigo, Pearl and Teal. Along with this, plates for the consoles will also be available.

LPre-orders for the DualSense and PS5 controllers will begin on October 3. Each controller will be priced at $79.99, while the plates will cost $64.99, which is the standard price for each of these products. The Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo collections will be available on November 7, 2024, while the Chroma Teal accessories will arrive on January 23, 2025.

Via: State of Play