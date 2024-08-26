The DualSense controller for PS5 in the Astro Bot Limited Edition version is available for pre-order again on Amazon Italy. The price is €79.99 and the release date is as always September 6, 2024. To not miss the opportunity you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

As always, it is a question of booking at a guaranteed minimum pricebut in this case we do not expect a discount. The point is that the product is really in high demand and the units are limited: if you are interested, make a reservation immediately. The units were sold out on August 12, which is the first day the product arrived on Amazon.