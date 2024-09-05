The lowest recent price is €20.50, according to Amazon. The product is shipped by Amazon and is now at the lowest price ever, even lower than the Prime Day promotion.

The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Charging dock for DualSense complete with RGB LEDs to add a touch of color to your gaming station. The discount is 20% compared to the lowest recent price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.

Features of the DualSense Charging Dock

This device is intended for Charge up to two PS5 controllers at the same time. Its design is practically identical to the original and thus maintains stylistic coherence with Sony’s products, for a visually pleasing gaming station. It also adds LEDs: both an indicator that helps you understand the charge status of the PlayStation 5 DualSense, and purely aesthetic LEDs on the bottom, which can take on various colors as you can see below.

The different colors of the LED of the DualSense charging dock

The charging dock promises a full charge of two DualSense controllers in about two and a half hours: it is perfect for keeping the controllers charged while not playing or for charging one controller while using the other to play, so as not to risk having to connect the DualSense with the cable in the middle of the session. The device has various protection systems from overcurrent, overvoltage and undervoltage.