Sony has announced the controller DualSense Astro Bot Limited Edition for PS5: available from September 6th but pre-orderable from August 9th at 10.00, the device can be purchased at the price of €79.99 and will boast a design conceived to reproduce the aesthetics of Astro Bot.

“We know that many of you were hoping for this announcement after seeing the game’s trailer,” wrote Nicolas Doucet, director of Team Asobi, in a post published on the pages of the PlayStation Blog.

“That’s why we immediately asked our friendly bots to design this marvel and… voilà! No, no, I’m joking; we had been working on it for a while, and It was the amazing teams at SIE who made it happen. And the result was excellent!”

“The controller design recalls Astro’s signature blue tones in the grips and keys, and the sci-fi carved lines, as well as the trademark happy eyes on the touch pad. It’s a true work of art and we couldn’t be happier with the final result from Team Asobi.”