Since the beginning of the week, the sports president of Club América, Santiago Banos, is in Europe in search of the new cream-blue helmsman. America still hasn’t found its new coach and Diego Alonso He was one of those who was emerging as the number one candidate to occupy the Coapa bench.
And it is that according to information from TUDNthe first option in the list of candidates is alonsowho is liked by the president, Santiago Banoshowever, in the early hours of this Tuesday, May 30, it has been announced by Alejandro Orvananos of Clear Brand that the South American strategist would have rejected the proposal to lead the Eagles in view of his wishes to prepare on the Old Continent.
The Uruguayan helmsman is already a proven coach in Mexican soccer, he led Pachuca, the team he made champion in the Clausura 2016, and Monterrey, with whom he won the Concachampions in 2019.
The last experience of Diego Alonso on a bench it was in the selection of his country, Uruguay, a nation that he qualified for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, although he did not have a good role in the fair and they were eliminated in the group stage.
Unfortunately for the claims of the Nest box, Diego Alonso He has communicated to the Aztec board of directors that, for now, he has no desire to return to Mexican soccer.
The Uruguayan coach has recently moved to Spain to continue preparing and hopes for an opportunity in European football, for which he has definitively communicated to the Azulcrema board that, for now, he is not interested in taking over the reins of the club.
The Uruguayan was the strong card of Santiago Banos to take the reins of the club after the departure of Fernando Ortizeven the director of the Cup, traveled to Europe to try to convince him, although without success, so he will continue looking for the man who will take the technical direction for the Opening 2023.
