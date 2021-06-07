Ex-member of the group “Agatha Christie” Gleb Samoilov went on stage to the audience, presumably intoxicated. On June 7, the behavior of the artist began to be actively discussed on social networks.

Videos made during a corporate party in the Vladimir region began to appear on the Web. In the footage from the video, it is noticeable that Samoilov could not stand on his feet. Colleagues helped him to move, and took him away from the stage by the arms.

Fans have repeatedly complained that Samoilov appears to them drunk. Several years ago, the producers replied to such statements that the musician’s condition and the peculiarities of his speech were associated with the illness he had suffered, which Samoilov chose not to talk about, adds Gazeta.ru…

On May 26, it was reported that Russian musician, rap artist Alexei Uzenyuk, known as Aljay, was suspected of driving while intoxicated in Moscow.

According to journalists, the musician’s car was stopped by inspectors on Marshal Zhukov Avenue. The driver’s behavior seemed strange to law enforcement officers. The artist was asked to undergo a medical examination, but he refused. It is reported that an administrative protocol was drawn up against the musician.