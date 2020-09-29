Highlights: A video of the policeman abusing Bulandshahr has gone viral on social media

Bulandshahr

A video of Daroga, while abusing in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In this, the jailor is neither sparing the leaders nor the officials. A video of Daroga’s threat to send the hotel operator to jail in a hotel after drinking liquor and abuser posted at Ramghat police station has come to light. Taking this into consideration, the district captain immediately suspended the officer.

In the video, the inspector Sanjeev Balyan is seen abusing a hotel operator for drunk. The alcoholic created a ruckus in the hotel. Not only this, the inspector did not spare the officials as well as the hotel operator.

‘Action will be taken after investigation’

The inspector also threatened the hotel operator, saying that he was the nephew of the Union minister. Daroga said, “No one in my district can spoil anything.” At the same time, taking this video into consideration, the SSP has suspended the accused. Along with this, action is also being taken after investigation in the case. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that a video of Daroga Sanjeev Balyan of Ramghat police station area went viral on social media. Taking this into consideration, they are immediately suspended. Departmental action is also being taken against them.