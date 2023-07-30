The problem of fentanyl in the world is not reduced. Every day the number of deaths increases. The United States is the most affected country, with more than 100,000 deaths from overdoses of this drug in fiscal year 2022.

China, for its part, is the largest producer and exporter of precursors for the manufacture of the deadly drug. Hence, in the meeting that took place in June between the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the issue of fentanyl was put on the table.

The situation is so serious in the United States that for eight years the drug known as naloxone has been authorized to be used to combat overdose and since March of this year, it can be purchased without a prescription.

How does it work?

This drug, regardless of its composition, is definitely the most effective antidote for an opioid overdose, especially fentanyl.

“This medicine, beyond its composition, it is definitely the most effective antidote for an opioid overdoseespecially due to fentanyl”, explains the doctor Enrique Martínez from Texas to El Universal.

“It’s given with an injection or with a nasal spray, like when you have a blocked nose and you use a spray to unclog it. You do this action on your nose or on that of the person who shows an overdose or is even already unconscious. In two or three minutes you should react positively. The action can be repeated a second time if the case is very delicate, ”he adds.

It is also important that whoever is applying the antidote to the affected person does not leave the place, but until the affected person is well and if you think a doctor should check it out, do not hesitate to go to a hospital or clinic, said the Dr Martinez. “If it is a self-application, after doing it you have to get checked by a doctor.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Every day an average of 279 people die from overdoses of various drugs in the United States. Of these, around 196 are due to fentanyl, that is, 70.25% of the cases.

“You have to understand that we are not talking about fentanyl being consumed alone, butIt is always combined with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, morphine, amphetamines and others that they use,” a spokesperson for the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told this outlet.

Unfortunately the mixture of substances is very common. It is about taking two or more drugs at the same time or with little time between the first and others. “Many or most of those who take drugs don’t even know that some drugs are stimulants, they call them ‘speed’, and others are depressants and they keep mixing it up. It is very dangerous,” adds the official.

Most seek to experience drug effects at the same time. Sadly this very often leads to overdoses, but since fentanyl appeared the situation has become very dangerousmost likely an overdose and that’s where naloxone saves lives.

The California case

From September 2022 Some 1,400 elementary, middle, and high schools have been licensed in California, United States, to have naloxone available. California is the state most affected by fentanyl.

He Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second largest in the country and with 430,000 students, decided to make this determination on the recommendation of public health experts.

Some students have been involved in overdose cases, on and off campus. The last student to die before making this decision was 15-year-old Melanie Ramos. The teenager would have bought a pill from a classmate, she ingested it in the bathroom and there she herself died.

Several US states are considering doing the same as LAUSD.

However, that is not the case in Mexico. While in the United States naloxone has been promoted and made available to all who want to be prevented, in Mexico it has been a big problem that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador makes it available to Mexicans to save their lives.

On April 11, López Obrador questioned in his morning conference that, “Could it be that this is going to become a medicine (naloxone) so that there is no longer addiction or is it just to prolong the agony?” And he asked, “Who makes that drug?” as if that’s what’s important.

“In my opinion, these types of questions in such a circumstance (of the thousands of deaths from fentanyl) reflect a person completely disconnected from reality.”, comments Dr. Martínez; “Using naloxone is a moment of life and death for a person (from opioid overdose). It is essential to be able to access it”.

“It is true that the causes must be fought, but that does not mean that you are not making an effective option available to those who need it so as not to die in a situation as critical as an overdose,” the expert underlines.

In the United States, doctors currently recommend drug treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration for those who want to stop using fentanyl, especially for treat anxiety and withdrawal symptoms.

These are methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone. “These drugs are not going to relieve your addiction. They will help you cope with what it feels like in your body and mind to stop using the drug; while you manage to overcome it ”, says the doctor.

This is how naloxone works in the body

By: Lucas Berenbrok, Janice L. Pringle, and Joni Carroll, from the University of Pittsburgh. Text published in The Conversation. This article is reproduced here under a Creative Commons license and was edited by EL TIEMPO.



On March 29, 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for sale without a prescription. This is the 4-milligram nasal spray version of naloxone, a medication that can quickly counteract an opioid overdose.

Naloxone reverses opioid overdose, such as fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydrocodone, both prescription and recreational. This drug works by competitively binding to the same central nervous system receptors that opioids mix with to produce euphoric effects. When naloxone reaches these receptors, it can block the disturbances produced by opioids and reverse the respiratory depression that occurs during a substance overdose.

There are two common ways to administer naloxone. One is through prepackaged nasal sprays, such as Narcan and Kloxxado or generic versions of the drug. The other method is through auto-injectors, such as ZIMHI, similar to the EpiPen with which epinephrine is administered as an emergency treatment for life-threatening allergic reactions.

Research has shown that naloxone can save the lives of patients with an opioid overdose and being a great tool for first responders, police officers and paramedics.

However, before March, people in those situations could only operate on a patient if they had naloxone prescribed or knew where to get it quickly.

reduce stigma

Naloxone is a safe medication with minimal side effects. It only works on those who have opioids in their system and it is unlikely to cause harm if mistakenly administered to someone who is not actively overdosing on opioids.

Since approximately 40% of overdoses occur in the presence of someone else, public access to naloxone is very important, as friends or family members may have it on hand for a loved one at risk of overdose.

Community centers and recreational facilities may also keep naloxone on hand.Like keeping an AED in public spaces for emergency use when someone has a heart attack.

Eliminating prescription requirements to purchase naloxone could help lessen the widespread social stigma that views addiction as a moral failing rather than a treatable chronic health condition.

The effects of this decision at the national level remain to be seen, but making this drug more accessible is an important step in the US response to the opioid crisis..

