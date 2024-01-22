One of the bullets from the shooting in Salou where two young people were killed blew out the window of one of the neighbors' cars. Laia Solanellas (Europa Press)

The drug war in Marseille has crossed the Pyrenees and is claiming deaths in Catalonia. The Mossos and the French police have arrested 13 people (8 women and 5 men) involved in the murder in Salou last May of two young people, with kalashnikov and pomegranates, which had been hidden on the Tarragona coast. “They had the ability to create a command and project themselves abroad” to commit the double crime, warns French prosecutor Nicolas Bessone, about the tentacles of the Marseille mafia. Between January and December, between two and three murders or attempted murders have been committed a week in the French city, which closed the year with 63 homicides and a hundred people injured. Since December, the numbers have plummeted thanks to the investigations launched after the double crime in Salou. “But tomorrow it could change again,” they warn.

The murders of the two young people, aged 25 and 28, in Salou were committed on the night of May 3, outside a hotel. It was a burst of shots from long weapons that “lasted 90 seconds” and 35 cartridges were fired, explained at a press conference in Marseille the deputy chief of the General Criminal Investigation Commission of the Mossos d'Esquadra, mayor Joan Carles Granja. When they arrived at the scene, the police found a dead man at the wheel of the vehicle in which he was sitting, and another badly injured man about 30 meters away who had time to run away and died the next day in the hospital. They both belonged to the Yoda clan. The murderers, from the rival DZ Mafia clan, caught the victims completely unexpectedly: one of them was watching football on his mobile phone, according to the agents. Both groups maintain an open war for control of drug sales points in the city.

The investigation has led the agents to unravel a skein, in collaboration with the French liaisons in Catalonia and the Marseille police. On the same day of the double crime, the Catalan police arrested one of the perpetrators in an AP-7 service area who was trying to burn one of the vehicles they had used, which actually belonged to the victims. The other three involved managed to escape. Also at that time, they identified three women, who were with the two dead men, and who went from witnesses to suspects of having tipped off the rival clan about the place where the victims were hiding. “One of them has a particularly active role,” says the police. “There is a striking feminization of these mafias,” added prosecutor Bessone, regarding the role of women in controlling drug sales points.

One of the two dead was being investigated for homicide in France, which is why he had fled to Salou, the police explain. “Catalonia is a place of refuge,” indicated the mayor of the Mossos, who has denied any correlation between the violence caused by drug trafficking in Marseille and the situation in Catalonia, where specific “opportunistic attacks” are committed. . The Marseille prosecutor, however, has warned that organized crime knows no borders. Catalonia, especially the Girona area, has traditionally been a place of settlement and second homes for mafia clans, where they have tried to go unnoticed.

The initial information provided by the Mossos in a joint investigation that lasted eight months has allowed the Marseille police to deactivate seven commandos in various phases, as explained at the press conference, which has brought a certain calm to the city. During that time, the four alleged perpetrators of the double crime in Salou were arrested for their involvement in other shootings and several murders that they planned and executed, without managing to kill anyone. The police suspect that the young people who pull the trigger are paid in advance, and assume the risk of being the ones killed if they do not carry out the mission. Police sources point out concern about the “narcoculture” that is spreading in Marseille, where young people join the drug war through social networks. “They capture them through platforms like Tik Tok,” he says.

The final point of the operation occurred on January 15, when some 80 French agents and 6 mossos d'esquadra They participated in the arrest of the 13 investigated for the crime, members of the DZ Mafia clan. In the operation, women took special importance, the majority of whom were still free. Two of them went to prison. The police attribute them a key role in the logistics for the carrying out of the Salou murders, which caused commotion in one of the great tourist attractions of Catalonia. The case, led by the investigating court number 6 of Tarragona, is open murder, havoc, vehicle theft, and damages, among others. In France, they are being investigated for murder and robbery committed by an organized group, reception, possession of weapons, use of false license plates and participation in a criminal association.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

It is not the first time that the Marseille mafia claims its dead in Salou. In May 2022, gunmen shot a young man, aged 20, at point-blank range as he walked down the street. He was spending a few days on vacation in the city. The witnesses to what happened managed to retain one of those involved in the express crime. Months later, the Catalan police arrested the other three suspects in France, who had traveled to Salou to carry out their revenge.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_