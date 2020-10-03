The European Medicines Agency is verifying evidence that the drug Remdesivir, which is used to treat COVID-19, can cause kidney disease, reports Deutsche Welle…

So, there is information that some patients who took the drug subsequently suffered from impaired renal function. Now experts are checking whether these diseases were the result of infection with a coronavirus or the use of remdesivir.

In early July, the European Union allowed the use of remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19. However, the permit was issued on condition that work on the study of possible side effects of the drug continues.

The current estimates of the effectiveness of this drug are based primarily on research conducted by the US Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). It notes that remdesivir can significantly speed up the treatment of patients with COVID-19, however, it probably will not be able to reduce mortality.

Note that US President Donald Trump, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is being treated with remdesivir.

The head of the White House tweeted that he was doing well.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier doctors reported that Trump was feeling tired and had a fever.

Photo – Whitehouse.gov

72

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter