Nine accused of drug traffic in what is known as ‘El Chalé’ del Murcian neighborhood of La Paz They accepted the sentence of one and a half years in jail for each of them, reaching an agreement in accordance with the Prosecutor’s Office by virtue of which they had to recognize the crime against them. The other two defendants took nine months in prison. The hearing was held this Friday at the Murcia Provincial Court and, after recognizing the crime of drug trafficking and accepting the penalties ultimately requested by the Public Ministry, the eleven defendants were awaiting the drafting of the sentence by the court.

The prosecutor initially requested eight years in jail – the highest penalties – for Enrique. C., alias ‘Kiko’, and for Cristobal T., alias ‘Bolinche’, as alleged leaders of a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking – heroin and cocaine, mainly – in three ground floors of a building, known as ‘El Chalé’, on Río Ebro street in the Murcian neighborhood of La Paz. For the rest, he asked for five years for the crime of drug trafficking and fraud of electricity.

The Narcotics Group of the Judicial Police Brigade, the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) and the Canine Guides Unit dismantled the ‘gambling dens’ in an anti-drug operation on April 28, 2015. In the operation, different amounts of cocaine Y heroin, 60 plants and 500 grams of buds of ‘Mary’ and money. It was also located a smoking room in one of the buildings, with a score of people consuming in it. About forty suspects were arrested, of which eleven were going to face trial with twelve sessions scheduled soon.

“After a long and arduous negotiation,” as Raúl Pardo-Geijo, lawyer for Enrique C., the main defendant, indicated, the initial requests for punishment from the Public Ministry, between five and eight years in prison, were reduced significantly. general. This was possible because the prosecutor modified his qualification, suppressing the crime of belonging to a criminal gang, which, together with the undue delays, reduced the sentences to one year and six months for nine of the eleven defendants.

For their part, for José C. and Alfonso C. the sentence was set at nine months in prison for the cultivation and trafficking of narcotic substances that do not cause serious damage to health. The National Police discovered a marijuana plantation in their homes. Alfonso C. must also pay a fine of almost 10,000 euros for fraud of electricity, when detecting an illegal hook to the network in your house. Some of them will not go to prison for not exceeding the two-year sentence and not having a record.